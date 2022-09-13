Skip to main content

Massey Passes Century Mark in Goal

WVU Women's Soccer's Kayza Massey has cemented herself in the Mountaineer records during her senior season.

WVU Women's Soccer senior Kayza Massey is officially one of the most prolific goalkeepers the program has ever seen.

Kayza Massey

Kayza Massey watches the ball fly against Clemson

In Sunday's scoreless draw against Bucknell, Massey's trio of stops brought her well into the top-10. With 101 career stops, Massey is now No. 7 in West Virginia Women's Soccer history.

Massey's 101 career saves joins the likes of No. 1 Stacy Adams (347), who had 22 in a single match in 1998; No. 2 Lana Bannerman (241); and No. 3's Kerri Butler and Sara Keane (231).

Massey will get another chance to add to her total on Sept. 17 when the team travels to Washington D.C. to play Georgetown at Shaw Field. That game begins at 1 p.m. with coverage on FloSports.

