Skip to main content

Robinson Drafted to KC Current

M/D Gabrielle Robinson heard her name called in the 2023 NWSL Draft.

Head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown continues to prepare athletes for the next step. 

Four-year midfielder/defender Gabrielle Robinson was named in the second round of tonight's National Women's Soccer League draft.

No. 15 overall, Robinson went to the Kansas City Current as the team's third selection. She followed Duke's F Michelle Cooper (No. 2) and UVA's F/M Alexa Spaanstra (No. 10).

Robinson, a four year starter for the Mountaineers, completed her college career with a pair of goals, three assists, 22 shots (eight on goal), and 7,113 minutes played through 78 games.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us on Facebook & Twitter for future coverage:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Julia Mellett - @JuliaMellett

Blue Orange Geometric Business Converence YouTube Thumbnail (8)
Football

Between The Eers: College Football is BROKEN

By Schuyler Callihan
Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver CJ Williams (8) catches the ball during warmups before the start of the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.
Football

WVU Misses out on USC WR Transfer

By Christopher Hall
Nov 15, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers associate head coach Larry Harrison watches during warmups before their game against the Morehead State Eagles at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

WVU Parts Ways with Men's Basketball Associate Head Coach Larry Harrison

By Christopher Hall
Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Doug Nester (72) against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field.
Football

WVU OL Doug Nester Announces his Return

By Christopher Hall
Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 12.32.45 PM
Recruiting

WVU Adds Penn State Defensive Lineman

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_19556758_168388579_lowres (3)
Basketball

Huggins Voices Frustration in Response to NCAA's Final Decision on Jose Perez

By Schuyler Callihan
Oct 17, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) runs after a catch during the third quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Where To Watch: Former Mountaineers Going Pro

By Julia Mellett
USATSI_19770825_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Jalen Bridges Trolls WVU After Win, Discusses Return to Morgantown

By Schuyler Callihan