Robinson Drafted to KC Current

M/D Gabrielle Robinson heard her name called in the 2023 NWSL Draft.

Head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown continues to prepare athletes for the next step.

Four-year midfielder/defender Gabrielle Robinson was named in the second round of tonight's National Women's Soccer League draft.

No. 15 overall, Robinson went to the Kansas City Current as the team's third selection. She followed Duke's F Michelle Cooper (No. 2) and UVA's F/M Alexa Spaanstra (No. 10).

Robinson, a four year starter for the Mountaineers, completed her college career with a pair of goals, three assists, 22 shots (eight on goal), and 7,113 minutes played through 78 games.

You can follow us on Facebook & Twitter for future coverage:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Julia Mellett - @JuliaMellett