WATCH: Brewster Puts WVU Up in Big 12 Championship On Unassisted Goal Kick

The fifth year senior added the game's first score in overtime from more than 100 yards out.

Fifth year defender Jordan Brewster nailed an unassisted goal kick behind the arms of a leaping Lauren Kellett to help West Virginia take the lead in the Big 12 Championship over two-seed TCU.

In overtime, Brewster took a shot from nearly the opposite side of the field; it took a single bounce and hit the back of the Horned Frog goal for a clutch Mountaineer score. 

After 

