West Virginia Women's Soccer Claims Big 12 Championship Title

It took 93 minutes in the Big 12 Championship title game to see the go-ahead goal, but the Mountaineers emerged victorious, 1-0.

In Round Rock, Tx., head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers won the program's fifth Big 12 Tournament Championship.

It took a full regulation period and half of one overtime to finally see a score between 2-seed (No. 17) TCU and 4-seed West Virginia.

The game's first, and only, score: an overtime goal kick from West Virginia's fifth year defender Jordan Brewster that one-hopped and sailed over TCU GK Lauren Kellett's fingers.

The remainder of the first overtime rolled through and a second 10-minute overtime was played, but the Mountaineers' lockdown defense couldn't be penetrated. After a full 110 minutes, the new Big 12 Champion was awarded.

WVU goalkeeper Kayza Massey ended 110 minutes with seven saves, while the West Virginia offensive unit produced 10 shots (four on goal). The Horned Frogs put together 11 shots, but couldn't get behind Massey, the Big 12's Co-Goalkeeper of the Year.

With the victory, West Virginia effectively punches its automatic ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

The NCAA Selection Show will be broadcast on Nov. 7 with the first round of play beginning Nov. 11-13.

