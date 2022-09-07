Skip to main content

Women's Soccer Moves Up in Poll, Massey Collects National Award

WVU Women's Soccer has risen in the national rankings and its goalkeeper is among the best in the nation.

The 3-1-2 West Virginia Women's Soccer team returns to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium tomorrow night to face the Clemson Tigers. 

Back home after a 1-0-1 trip to Alabama, the Mountaineers have gained four spots in Week 3's United Soccer Coaches Poll. Up to No. 17 from Week 2, WVU now prepares for a two-game travel reprieve this weekend.

Three matches remain before Big 12 Conference play begins; the Mountaineers are joined in this week's Top-25 by No. 6 TCU.

In addition to the rise in the rankings, WVU senior keeper Kayza Massey collected yet another national award. United Soccer Coaches named her the United Soccer Coaches Division I Women’s Player of the Week.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This is Massey's first such award of the season and the second of her career. She leads the Big 12 in shutouts (4) and save percentage (.885).

Massey and the No. 17 Mountaineers will kick off this week's action at 7 p.m. Thursday night against Clemson and Sunday at 1 p.m. against Bucknell.

You can follow us on Facebook & Twitter for future coverage:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Julia Mellett @JuliaMellett

Sep 1, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers tight end CJ Donaldson (12) runs after a catch as defensive back Erick Hallett (31) and defensive back Brandon Hill (9) chase during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium.
Football

Donaldson's Strong Camp Sets Up Dynamic Debut

By Christopher Hall
Red Bold News Youtube Thumbnail
Football

Between The Eers: Good + Bad from WVU in Week 1

By Schuyler Callihan
Sergio Orrs Navarro
WVU Mens Soccer

Men's Soccer Drops in National Polls

By Julia Mellett
USATSI_18997608_168388579_lowres
Football

What Kansas HC Lance Leipold Had to Say About WVU

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18985946_168388579_lowres
Big 12

Around the Big 12 - Week 2 Score Predictions

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17485613_168388579_lowres
Football

New AP Top 25 Rankings Released

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17245154_168388579_lowres
Football

What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Kansas

By Schuyler Callihan
Former Colts punter Pat McAfee takes a selfie with fans after making the team's pick during the second day of the NFL Draft Friday, April 26, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.
Football

McAfee Joins ESPN's College GameDay

By Christopher Hall