Women's Soccer Moves Up in Poll, Massey Collects National Award

The 3-1-2 West Virginia Women's Soccer team returns to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium tomorrow night to face the Clemson Tigers.

Back home after a 1-0-1 trip to Alabama, the Mountaineers have gained four spots in Week 3's United Soccer Coaches Poll. Up to No. 17 from Week 2, WVU now prepares for a two-game travel reprieve this weekend.

Three matches remain before Big 12 Conference play begins; the Mountaineers are joined in this week's Top-25 by No. 6 TCU.

In addition to the rise in the rankings, WVU senior keeper Kayza Massey collected yet another national award. United Soccer Coaches named her the United Soccer Coaches Division I Women’s Player of the Week.

This is Massey's first such award of the season and the second of her career. She leads the Big 12 in shutouts (4) and save percentage (.885).

Massey and the No. 17 Mountaineers will kick off this week's action at 7 p.m. Thursday night against Clemson and Sunday at 1 p.m. against Bucknell.

