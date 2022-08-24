Skip to main content

Women's Soccer Ranks No. 21 in National Poll

WVU begins its 2022 slate with a top-25 ranking.

A five-goal Sunday bumped the West Virginia University women's soccer program to No. 21 in this week's United Soccer Coaches Poll.

Head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown's team (1-0-1) starts the regular season off in the top-25 with 39 votes. No. 1 UNC received 200 votes for a 2-0-0 start. This marks the program's first appearance in the polls since Week 10 of last season.

WVU is joined on this list by fellow Big 12 school, No. 7 TCU.

No. 21 WVU travels to No. 10 Penn State tomorrow to face the Nittany Lions (1-0-1) at Jeffrey Field at 6 p.m. The match will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.

