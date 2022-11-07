WVU Women's Soccer To Host NCAA Tournament First Round Game

Women's Soccer will host the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Virginia Tech.

On Monday afternoon, the NCAA Women's College Cup Selection Show premiered, and Big 12 Champion West Virginia heard its name called.

The Mountaineers (10-4-7) were tabbed as a 7-seed. UCLA claimed the No. 1 seed in the bottom right quadrant.

Two other Big 12 teams reached the field of 64: 7-seed Texas and 5-seed TCU.

With the positioning, 7-seed West Virginia will welcome the Virginia Tech Hokies to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. Virginia Tech (10-6-2) earned an at-large bid after failing to make the ACC Championship.

You can preview the full, interactive bracket here.

