Wisconsin freshman LB Thomas Heiberger reportedly suffers significant knee injury
Wisconsin outside linebacker Thomas Heiberger looked like he was on his way to playing time as a true freshman, but he is now dealing with a knee injury that is expected to hold him out for the foreseeable future.
"For sure would have been, yes," OLB coach Matt Mitchell said when asked if Heiberger would've earned playing time in 2024. "It's not a season-ending injury; we'll get him back. … But he was on a path to earn the right to play as a true freshman."
Hailing from Sioux Falls, SD, Heiberger was touted as a four-star prospect in high school, ranked as the No. 463 prospect in the country by 247Sports. He chose Wisconsin over other top offers from Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Washington. He was the consensus No. 1 overall player from South Dakota.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, Heiberger had been a surprising standout performer at fall camp at thus far. Led by incoming William & Mary transfer John Pius, Wisconsin has depth at the OLB position, so they could potentially redshirt Heiberger as he recovers from the injury, depending on how long he's out.