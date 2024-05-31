ALGS Split 2 Watch Guide — Schedule, Prize Pool, Format
The Apex Legends Global Series Year 4 is heading into Split 2! The Split 1 Playoffs resulted in Reject Winnity coming out on top and the action is continuing this weekend. Here's what's going down and how to watch the stream.
ALGS Split 2 Format
There will be 30 teams divided into three groups of 10, determined by past performances at the Split 1 Playoffs, Split 2 Pro League Qualifiers, and other tournaments from this season. These teams will compete in a triple round-robin format, meaning 36 matches in six series of six matches each.
The top 20 teams from each region by Regular Season points will then compete in an online Regional Finals on the last day of the Regular Season.
Teams will try to qualify for the Split 2 Playoffs by having great results. This will include:
- 12 teams from NA
- 9 teams from APAC North
- 8 teams from EMEA
- 7 teams from APAC South
POI Drafts
There's a new element coming to Split 2 Pro League. EA has added POI Drafts, which allows teams to select their landing spot one at a time in a pre-determined order. The POI Drafts will be randomly seeded.
Schedule
ALGS Split 2 starts on June 1 and will continue until July 14. Here is the whole schedule so you can follow it from home:
How to Watch ALGS Split 2
You can watch the entirety of the ALGS Split 2 action by tuning into the official channel on Twitch and over on YouTube. This is where you'll also be able to get Drops and take part in other official activities.
Another place to check out is FACEIT Watch, the Official Multiview platform of ALGS, where you can simultaneously see up to 4 POV’S, the main broadcast, or a map view.
For more language options, check out EA's watch guide here.
Prize Pool
There is a $500,000 total prize pool, which will definitely create some pretty intense action. Here's how it breaks down:
- 1st Place: $20,000
- 2nd Place: $15,000
- 3rd Place: $12,000
- 4th Place: $9,000
- 5th Place: $7,000