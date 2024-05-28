COD: Black Ops 6 to Release Day One on Xbox Game Pass
Ever since Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the Call of Duty community have speculated over Xbox Game Pass, and if we could see Call of Duty arrive on the service anytime soon. We already knew that Microsoft had plans for old Call of Duty titles to be put on Game Pass, but the fate of the latest edition was still a mystery.
However, today Microsoft confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will launch on Xbox Game Pass from day one. This was revealed following the release of the live action trailer which included world leaders such as Margaret Thatcher, Saddam Hussein and Bill Clinton, as the trailer looked to reveal some information around the Black Ops 6 story.
People aren’t exactly surprised that Black Ops 6 is coming to Game Pass, as this has been assumed by many for months. However, this can only be good for Microsoft and Xbox. A new Call of Duty title is usually around $70, and on average 25 million copies are sold every single year. By releasing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Xbox Game Pass, of course those “sales” will drop. However, Xbox will potentially gain a ton of new Xbox Game Pass subscribers, and Activision can still make their cut from microtransactions.
Unfortunately, we don’t have an official release date for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 just yet. However, we will learn more info on June 9th at the Xbox Games Showcase.