Black Ops 6 Release Date and Details
Call of Duty just gave us a deep dive into the upcoming Black Ops 6. They’re changing almost everything, from the UI to movement, and even the leveling system. Here’s everything that was announced during the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct. Starting with the release date.
Black Ops 6 Release Date
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will release on October 25th, 2024. The game will launch day one on Xbox Game Pass, and also be available on PC and Playstation 4 & 5.
Movement Changes
Black Ops 6 is bringing a brand new feature called Omnidirectional Movement. This new movement system will allow players to sprint, dive and slide in any direction, while also maintain a full 360-degree range of motion while in prone.
“The Omnimovement gives you space to learn and grow as a player, you look at any Call of Duty game [before], you've never been able to move in any direction. You look at other FPS games, you also could not do that”. For as much as a shift as Omnimovement has the potential to be, the team at Treyarch also want to make clear that it will be totally optional, switched on/off via a toggle found in the in-game menus. It’s all part of giving Black Ops players the freedom to choose how they play, even if it means putting them at a disadvantage. “If you still want to play and never use it, you totally can. But maybe you get inspired because other players are doing it around you, or you watch a pro match and someone does it. That's how it can grow and the community can almost help you get better”.- Treyarch’s Miles Leslie
Black Ops 6 will also introduce new settings which reduce the number of button inputs needed to play. For example, some of these settings will allow you to sprint by default, auto-mantle objects and also auto-crouch.
Classic Prestige
A return to the Classic Prestige system is something that Call of Duty players have been asking for ever since it was removed. Finally, it comes back in Black Ops 6, allowing players to work through the system as they did over 5 years ago.
The Classic Prestige system will see players rank up to Level 55, and then have the option to Prestige. If you chose to Prestige, you will be reset to Level 1, and have to unlock everything again. However, you will gain a new Prestige icon, and some exclusive rewards.
There will be 10 Prestiges available, and an extra 1000 levels once you hit Prestige 10.
UI Overhaul
Major UI changes are also being made for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, with it being much more streamlined than before. This means less visual clutter on your menus, and even in game. Players will now be able to change the location of their minimap and ammo count, giving you the ability to tailor the game to your liking.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will also feature 16 Multiplayer Maps at launch, and a return to round-based Zombies. It seems like Treyarch have truly listened to the community while developing Black Ops 6, and that can only mean good for the future.