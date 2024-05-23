Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Reveal Confirmed for June 9 2024
Rumours surrounding Call of Duty 2024 have been circling for years, but Activision have finally confirmed one of the most exciting parts of the game, its name. Today, May 23, 2024, Activison revealed that the next edition of the Call of Duty franchise will be titled Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.
This was confirmed following a day of teaser videos which showed a group of people vandalising Mount Rushmore with the statement “The Truth Lies”.
Activision also confirmed that the worldwide reveal for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will take place on Sunday, June 9 at 10am PT. This reveal will happen following the Xbox Games Showcase, and could hint to Black Ops 6 arriving on Xbox Game Pass at day one.
So, with all of the new announcements out of the way, here’s everything we already know about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.
Everything we know about Black Ops 6
Firstly, it has been known for a while that Black Ops 6 will take place during the Gulf War. This has been confirmed from the reveal teaser in which “Gulf War” can be seen written out. The Gulf War is one of the most historic conflicts in the world, and therefore we can expect players to be taken back to a more traditional combat style in BO6.
Development
Black Ops 6 has been developed by Treyarch, possibly the most loved studio out of the three Call of Duty developers. Treyarch have been working on Black Ops 6 since the release of Black Ops Cold War, and this means that it will have the longest development cycle of any Call of Duty ever created with a four-year development timeline. Given that Black Ops Cold War was created in just two, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, we can expect Black Ops 6 to be incredible, and potentially one of the best Call of Duty titles ever made.
Open World Campaign
Insider Gaming reported that Black Ops 6 is set to have an open world style campaign. The Modern Warfare 3 campaign featured some open-world elements, so players will have a feel for that already. However, this story has been built from the ground up by Raven Software and will reportedly see players use vehicles and fast travel to get around the map.
Release Date and Game Pass
The release date for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is still unknown, but we can expect to get a confirmed date during the worldwide reveal. If we were to speculate, we are most likely looking at an early November release, with early access beginning in late October. This would lineup with most other Call of Duty releases.
As for Game Pass, we know that Microsoft has plans to bring Call of Duty titles to Xbox Game Pass. Whether Black Ops 6 will feature at day one is still to be confirmed, but it would definitely see an increase in players.