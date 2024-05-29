Quieter Footsteps, Hardpoint Changes & More: MW3 & Warzone Season 4 Patch Notes
Season 4 for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone drops today and a ton of updates have been made. One of the most notable changes is an update to footstep audio in Multiplayer, as Sledgehammer looks to push players into using different Boots instead of just running Covert Sneakers. In addition to this, Hardpoint locations have changed on 6 Star, and the Cruise Missile radius has been increased, making it much more deadly.
Here’s the full patch notes for the Season 4 update in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.
Modern Warfare 3 Patch Notes
Gameplay
Spawn protection is now disabled when the player inflicts damage or locks onto a Killstreak.
Fixed a bug causing spawns to not match the intended directionality of a map.
Increased detection distance for nearby enemies in small map spawn selection.
Decreased volume of footstep sounds from enemy players.
Progression
Collateral kills now progress Battle Rage kills Challenges as expected.
Kills with Battle Rage Challenges now track progress correctly.
Fixed an issue causing the ISO 9mm to not unlock upon Challenge completion.
Maps
6 Star
Reworked Hardpoint capture point locations, sizes, and associated spawns.
P1: Club (Revert)
P2: Lounge (Revert)
P3: Rooftop Bar (Revert)
P4: Skybridge (New)
Das Haus
Corrected orientation of the vertically hanging American Flag.
Growhouse
Added the ability to mount at various locations where functionality is expected.
Highrise
Environmental explosives are no longer present in CDL and Ranked Play modes.
Underpass
Improved spawn safety assessment near the Train Yard.
Modes
Arcade
Unlimited Ammo and Grenades powerup timer now disappears upon death.
Cutthroat
Allies needing a revive are now indicated as such on the scoreboard.
One in the Chamber
Lifestreaks are now correctly tracked on the scoreboard.
Weapons & Attachments
Assault Rifles
- BP50
Decreased movement speed from 5m/s to 4.8m/s (-4%).
Decreased sprint speed from 5.7m/s to 5.5m/s (-4%).
Decreased tactical sprint speed from 7m/s to 6.8m/s (-3%)
- MCW
Increased head damage multiplier from 1.1x to 1.25x.
Submachine Guns
- RAM-9
Increased maximum damage range from 11.2m to 12.4m (+11%).
Increased near-medium damage range from 20.3m to 21.6m (+6%).
- AMR9
Increased maximum damage range from 14m to 15.2m (+9%).
Increased near-medium damage range from 20.3m to 21.6m (+6%).
- Rival-9
Fixed an issue causing the Trebuchet Brake Attachment to be unavailable.
Increased maximum damage range from 10.2m to 11.4m (+13%).
Increased near-medium damage range from 21.6m to 22.9m (+6%).
- HRM-9
Increased maximum damage range from 16.5m to 17.8m (+8%).
Increased near-medium damage range from 24.1m to 25.4m (+5%).
- Striker 9
Increased maximum damage range from 14m to 15.2m (+9%).
Increased near-medium damage range from 20.3m to 21.6m (+6%).
- Striker
Increased maximum damage range from 9.7m to 10.9m (+13%).
Increased near-medium damage range from 21.6m to 22.9m (+6%).
- WSP-9
Increased maximum damage range from 18.5m to 24.1m (+30%).
Increased near-medium damage range from 25.1m to 31.8m (+26%).
Launchers
- RGL-80
Decreased aim down sight time from 310ms to 260ms (-16%).
Decreased explosive damage by 80% in Hardcore game modes.
Perks
- Gunslinger Vest
Fixed an issue causing Throwing Star kills not to refresh stamina.
- Gunner Vest
Updated description to remove mention of Handgun ammo benefit, aligning with existing functionality.
- Compression Carrier (Vest)
Fixed an issue causing Throwing Star kills not to trigger health regeneration.
- Assault Gloves
Updated description to mention recently-added reticle spread benefit.
Killstreaks
- Precision Airstrike
Decreased delay before damage occurs by 2s.
Increased explosive damage radius from 7.6m to 8.9m (+17%).
- Cruise Missile
Increased explosive damage radius from 15.2m to 22.9m (+50%)
- SAE
Decreased delay before explosive damage occurs by 2s.
Increased explosive damage radius from 19m to 20.3m (+7%).
Removed stun effect on victims before death.
- Wheelson-HS
Increased cost from 8 Kills (1,000 Score) to 9 Kills (1,125 Score).
- Overwatch Helo
Increased cost from 8 Kills (1,000) Score to 9 Kills (1,125 Score)
Decreased incoming damage dealt by bullets by 50%.
- Emergency Airdrop
Decreased cost from 10 Kills (1,250 Score) to 9 Kills (1,125 Score).
- Carpet Bomb
Decreased cost from 10 Kills (1,250 Score) to 8 Kills (1,000 Score).
Increased explosive damage radius from 10.2m to 12.7m (+25%).
Increased bomber flight speed by 40%.
- VTOL Jet
Increased cost from 10 Kills (1,250 Score) to 11 Kills (1,375 Score).
Decreased incoming damage dealt by bullets by 50%.
Decreased machine gun explosive damage from 27 to 20 (-26%).
- Gunship
Increased cost from 12 Kills (1,500 Score) to 13 Kills (1,625 Score).
- Chopper Gunner
Increased cost from 12 Kills (1,500 Score) to 13 Kills (1,625 Score).
Decreased incoming damage dealt by bullets by 50%.
Decreased turret explosive damage from 45 to 35 (-22%).
Decreased turret explosive damage radius from 1.7m to 1.3m (-23%).
- EMP
Decreased cost from 13 Kills (1,625 Score) to 12 Kills (1,500 Score).
Visual effects will no longer play twice if the player dies during detonation.
- Swarm
Fixed an issue causing drones to divebomb immediately after the player who summoned it dies.
Fixed an issue causing drones to spawn away from the playspace on Das Haus and Mercado Las Almas.
Warzone Patch Notes
Urzikstan Battle Royale
- Player Count
Increased the player count in Battle Royale modes to 120, up from 100.
- Bunkers
Unlocked bunkers now have an escape hatch as an alternative exit.
New rewards have been added to various locations.
- Gulag
4 new Gulag layouts have been added:
S: Stacked equipment and L-shaped plywood walls with an S-shaped central wall over the circular floor grate.
2: A three-panel curved wall, stacked equipment against two walled sections, and two curved inner walls above the circular floor grate.
3: Stacked equipment against two walled sections, with concrete L-shaped walls around the central circular floor grate.
8: A rectangular concrete barrier wall outside long central section around the central circular floor grate with one plywood wall sprayed with a blue “8”.
Returning Modes
- Buy Back Royale
Cash is everything in this returning game mode. With the Gulag is disabled, players will need to make sure they have at least $4,500 when eliminated to afford a Cash Deployment. Cash Deployments close near the end of the match, at which point players are limited to one life regardless of the size of their wallet.
General Updates
- Warzone Rewards
Along with Daily and Weekly Challenges, players will find a brand new way to earn camos and other exclusive cosmetics unique to Warzone. These are broken down into several categories:
Economics: These offer rewards in return for looting and spending Cash at Buy Stations.
Contracts: Unlock items for completing different types (and numbers) of Contracts.
Social: Interact with enemy players or aid your team to secure more item rewards.
Mode: Complete tasks in different game modes, from Battle Royale to Plunder to Resurgence.
Champion’s Quest: Is a Champion’s Quest active in your game? Then check these Challenges out!
Unlock requirements and progress can be viewed and tracked via a new menu that can be accessed from the Challenges menu or any Warzone playlist lobby.
All rewards can be previewed so players can get a look at these exclusive rewards before unlocking them.
- Champion’s Quest Contract Stealing
When a team on the Champion’s Quest contract is fully eliminated, the Champion’s Quest tablet will drop and the first team that interacts with the tablet can now steal the contract and continue the quest.
- Tac-Sprint Boots
Infiltrating any of the accessible bunkers to obtain the Tactical Sprint Boots Perk, which will give you an increase to your base speed and an infinite Tactical Sprint improvement.
- Specialist Perk Pack
This Perk Pack grants you the advantages of the following 29 additional Perks:
Perk Slots 1 and 2 (all Perks active): Battle Hardened, Double Time, E.O.D., Focus, Irradiated, Mechanic, Mountaineer, Scavenger, Shrapnel, Sleight of Hand, Spotter, Strong Arm.
Perk Slot 3 (all Perks active): Cold-Blooded, Escapist, Payout, Primed, Quick Fix, Resupply, Stalker, Survivor, Tempered, Tracker.
Perk Slot 4 (all Perks active): Birdseye, Combat Scout, Flex, Ghost, High Alert, Resolute, Shrouded.
Available via Buy Station for $30,000
- Bunker Buster
This is a special type of missile that can vertically decimate a building through multiple floors.
After impact it also creates a vertical column of gas that can additionally force people out of cover.
- Utility Box
The Utility Box combines Ammo and Armor Boxes together allowing players to resupply everything ranging from bullets to lethal equipment.
- Loot Hot Zones
Designated points of interest on the map may now be identified as “Loot Hot Zones.”
These do not appear on the Tac-Map - rather they must be discovered.
- Runaway Train Public Event
Each Battle Royale match will have a 10% chance of ending in a Runaway Train Public Event. During this end-game event, the safewzone will be the train. The drivable controls are disabled making players strategically work to gain control of the train.
- Polaris RZR Vehicle
The Polaris RZR Pro R, a real-world side-by-side UTV offering immediate acceleration, nimble handling, and rugged durability is now available as a Land Vehicle within Urzikstan. Appearing as “Polaris RZR” on your Tac-Map, this side-by-side differs from the current in-game UTV as it offers a tighter turning circle and handling, better acceleration, three seats and improved fuel economy
- Ground Loot Weapons
No weapon went unturned in this season's ground loot weapon update. Players will find updated ground loot builds across every weapon class.
- Gas Mask Quality of Life
The Gas Mask now has a manual, automatic, and semi-automatic setting.
A new keybind has been added to allow for manual behavior.
- Buy Station Improvement Quality of Life
Purchased weapons will now drop behind the player to make them easier to distinguish from nearby loot.
- Redeployment Weapons
Players will now respawn from Gulag with updated primary and secondary weapons.
- Gulag Loadouts
Updated some primary and secondary Gulag loadout weapons.
Adjusted weapon loadouts in the ‘Locked and Loaded’ and ‘Climb and Punishment’ Gulag events.
C4 has been removed from Gulag loadouts.