Everything Arriving in Season 4: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone
As with every new season in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, there is a ton of new content arriving in Season 4. From new modes to new maps and even a Gulag change, here’s everything arriving in Season 4 to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.
When does MW3 & Warzone Season 4 Release
Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 4 will launch on May 29 at 9 AM PT across all platforms.
New Multiplayer Maps
Three new 6v6 maps are coming in Season 4:
- Tokyo
- Paris
- Incline
- Das Gross
New Multiplayer Game Modes
At the launch of Season 4, three new modes will be arriving. However, even more will drop throughout the season.
Demolition (Launch)
One of the finest tactical game modes in Call of Duty is finally back! Appearing for the first time since Season 3 of Modern Warfare (2019) this round-based objective mode has similarities to Search & Destroy, with teams alternating between attacking and defending two bomb sites. However, unlike S&D, respawns are enabled and attacking players always spawn with a bomb, and defuses – ninja or otherwise – don’t end the round. This leads to highly tactical engagements – and pandemonium – as teams converge on bomb sites and pressure the opposition.
Hyper Cranked (Launch)
This twisted spin on traditional Team Deathmatch gets even more frantic with this “Hyper” variant. For the uninitiated, Cranked pressures you into chaining kills, eliminating enemy opponents as often as you wish, but within a specific amount of time before a countdown reaches zero, or you’ll explode. Expect a faster reload, weapon swap, and quicker movement speed after your first kill. Points are awarded for every kill, meaning getting kills, staying alive longer, earning more points, and finally claiming victory with your team is the plan in Cranked.
Headshots Only (Mid-Season)
This team mode, played on a small moshpit of maps, is for skilled players that can demonstrate impressive aim. Using Team Deathmatch rules, augmented by the fact that only headshots count when eliminating other players; no damage is dealt, and no team score progression is possible unless your cranium-aiming is true.
New Perks and Equipment
Mission Control Vest (Launch)
Equipment Slots (6): Tactical, Lethal, Field Upgrade, Gloves, Gear (2)
Reduces kills required by 1 and score required by 125 for Killstreaks.
Earn 1 kill or 125 score for every 2 Kill Assists or Cross Fire Assists.
Duplicate effects do not stack. If equipped with Mission Control Comlink, gain the effects of High Gain Antenna.
Compression Plate (Gear)
Immediately regenerate health after a Primary, Secondary, or Throwing Knife/ Throwing Star kill. Objective captures also trigger health regeneration. An icon appears on your HUD when this Perk is active.
New Killstreaks
Intelligent Munitions Systems (I.M.S.)
The Intelligent Munitions System is loaded with smart explosives that eliminate enemy personnel and vehicles within range. When triggered, it will eject an explosive upwards, which then locks onto its target and propels towards them.
Loitering Munition
An unmanned rocket-equipped drone loiters over the targeted areas. On each activation the drone selects the targeted location with the largest number of viable targets to bombard with rockets. Can be activated up to three times.
Missile Drone
A small, piloted drone controlled by the player that fires guided missiles.
DNA Bomb
The discovery of a DNA Bomb Popov Power in Urzikstan is a taste of the tremendous power this brings to a Multiplayer match. The tremendous explosion can be triggered providing you’ve acquired enough consecutive kills without dying. Once you’re granted the DNA Bomb you can detonate it, eliminating all players on the opposing team. Unlike the MGB, the DNA Bomb does not conclude the match.
Warzone Updates
Warzone will see a lot of new additions, including a Bunker Update in Urzikstan, and a change to the Gulag. On the Gulag change, Call of Duty said, “Additional Gulag silos have opened up during Urzikstan Battle Royale matches, and recon teams have confirmed four different variants. Expect to randomly drop into one of them, offering you new ways to approach your 1v1 duel for redeployment.”
New Feature: Tactical Sprint Boots
Urzikstan-based Operators can look forward to infiltrating any of the accessible bunkers to obtain the Tactical Sprint Boots Perk, which will give you an unlimited increase in your Tactical Sprint speed, and a reduction in fall damage.
New Vehicle: Polaris RZR
The ultimate combination of power, strength, and control has arrived in Call of Duty: Warzone! The Polaris RZR Pro R, a real-world side-by-side UTV offering immediate acceleration, nimble handling, and rugged durability is available as a Land Vehicle within Urzikstan. Appearing as “Polaris RZR” on your Tac-Map, this side-by-side differs from the current in-game UTV as it offers a tighter turning circle and handling, three seats, and improved fuel economy. Currently available in Urzikstan in any color as long as it’s gray.
New Feature: Loot Hot Zones
Designated points of interest on the map may identified as “Loot Hot Zones.” Get there before the enemy and you’ll be rewarded with higher tier loot than normal. Just be prepared for a vicious battle over who gets to claim this enhanced gear!
New Feature: [[REDACTED]] Weapons
By the time you reach mid-season, you may be wishing for impressive and rare weaponry to deal with enhanced threats across the battlefield. Fortunately, a number of Redacted Weapons, each found within a Loot Hot Zone or Bunker, have been confirmed as Ground Loot to find. Gather these powerful weapons with up to 10 attachments (as denoted above your weapon icon) and finish your foes with the firepower you need!