BLAST Premier Spring Final - How to Watch, Teams & Schedule
Counter-Strike returns to the United Kingdom for the first time in four years as BLAST hosts their 2024 Spring Finals. The tournament will see eight teams compete on LAN at the OVO Wembley Arena from Wednesday, June 12 to Sunday, June 16. Here’s everything you need to know including the Teams attending, the Schedule, and How to Watch.
BLAST Premier Spring Finals Teams
There will be eight teams in attendance at the 2024 BLAST Premier Spring Finals.
- Vitality
- FaZe Clan
- G2
- Spirit
- Natus Vincere
- Astralis
- Virtus.Pro
- SAW
Schedule
The BLAST Premier Spring Finals will kick off with the Group Stage. Group A consists of FaZe Clan, Natus Vincere, Astralis, and SAW. While Group B includes Vitality, Virtus.Pro, Spirit, and G2.
The Group Stage matches will be played in a Best of 3 format, with the 2nd and 3rd placed teams advancing to the Quarter-Finals, while the 1st place teams secure a bye straight into the Semi-Finals.
The Grand Final will take place on Sunday and be played in a Best of 5.
Teams to Watch
Seven of the eight teams attending the BLAST Premier Spring Finals are currently ranked in the HLTV top 10. So, it’s tough to pick a favorite for this event. However, you can’t count out FaZe Clan in any CS2 tournament, as they have been dominant from the start.
G2 are coming in off the back of a victory at IEM Dallas with Stewie2K as a stand-in. However, they will be without Stewie for this event, and they’re missing M0nesy due to visa issues. If we had to pick an underdog team to watch, it has to be SAW. Currently ranked #28 in the world, SAW qualified for the Spring Finals by winning the Spring Showdown. However, it’s been over a month since they’ve played against a true Tier 1 team, so they’ll need to show up on LAN.
How to Watch
BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2024 will kick off at 7am ET on Wednesday, June 12, and run all the way until Sunday where the Grand Final begins at 10am ET. Fans can watch on the BLAST Premier Twitch Channel, or numerous co-streams from influencers such as OhnePixel.