How Perks Work in MultiVersus — New System Explained
MultiVersus isn't your average platform fighter and brings a lot of new concepts to this fighting game genre. One of those unique features is Perks, which can buff your character's abilities. Here's everything you need to know about Perks in MultiVersus.
What are Perks in MultiVersus?
Perks are special power-up style items that can be equipped to playable characters. You can have three standard Perks equipped at once or one signature Perk. There are three types of Perks that help with specific abilities:
- Offensive Perks (Red): Increase attack power
- Defensive Perks (Blue): Increase your protection
- Utility Perks (Green): Movement speed and other stuff gets boosted
You can enhance Perks by equipping them to your team in certain ways. Equip identical Perks to both fighters and it will have a stacking effect that strengthens what they do!
How to Unlock Perks in MultiVersus
The way Perks work will change when MultiVersus is re-released. Unlike during the beta, Perks need to be purchased with earned currency. Here are the best ways to get Perks:
- PvE Rifts Mode
- In-game events
- Level up characters
- Unlock Battle Pass tiers
In the new version of MultiVersus, Perks have changed quite a bit. Some lesser used Perks have been removed while new ones have been added. When collecting Perks, consider your main and your playstyle so you can get the right ones for your upcoming fight.