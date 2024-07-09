Is a Deadpool & Wolverine Crossover Coming to Fortnite?
The highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine movie coming out later this month may be getting the Fortnite crossover treatment, according to leaks.
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been on a press tour for the anti-hero buddy action movie and leaker Shiina BR pointed out on X that this included meeting with Fortnite content creators. It would make sense since a movie is coming out soon and Marvel is no stranger to dropping Fortnite collabs as part of its marketing strategy.
In fact, there has been Deadpool collaborations in the past. Back in Chapter 2 Season 2, Deadpool was a secret skin available to unlock in the Battle Pass. The collaboration also included a secret vault leading to Deadpool's hideout that players had to find in order to unlock challenges. In typical Deadpool fashion, you had to read the anti-hero's letter to Epic in order to unlock the challenges — a self-aware fourth wall moment the character is known for.
When Is Deadpool Coming to Fortnite?
Deadpool & Wolverine is coming out July 26, 2024. If there were to be a collaboration in Fortnite it will probably be sometime this month before then. Fans are hoping to see new Deadpool and Wolverine both as in-game skins.