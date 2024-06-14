2XK0 Reportedly Eyeing Early 2025 Release Date
Fighting game and League of Legends fans alike have been anticipating the launch of 2XK0 since Riot Games first revealed its fighting game project back in 2021. Now, the release may finally be closer than some gamers thought.
According to a recent Patreon post by gaming insider Daniel Richtman, the 2XKO release date could be as early as January 2025.
While Riot Games has confirmed a planned 2025 release for the game formerly known as Project L, many fans expected a launch date later in the year, likely around the time of fighting game world championship Evo, where the project was initially revealed.
Riot has focused its information reveals for 2XKO around a "vertical slice" of the game, showing off largely complete gameplay for five characters: Darius, Ekko, Ahri, Yasuo and Illaoi. Arcane star Jinx is also confirmed to be part of the roster, and early trailers for Project L also showed Katarina as a playable character. The game will be a free-to-play, 2v2 tag fighter with players able to compete either as a solo competitor controlling a team of two, or pair up with a friend to each operate a single combatant.
Expectations are high for one of the few free-to-play fighters from a major studio. So far, gameplay has received near-universal praise from top level fighting game competitors. Riot has an overall impressive hit rate with its live service games, dominating multiple genres with League of Legends, Valorant, and Teamfight Tactics. If 2XKO follows suit and joins the likes of Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8, we could be looking at a new golden age for fighting games.