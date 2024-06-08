Escape From Tarkov: Arena Cup Series Brings Back EFT Esports
Escape From Tarkov: Arena is getting another esports circuit.
The gritty survival game, Escape From Tarkov, introduced a mode quite similar to Counter-Strike called Arena, taking the realistic gunplay to a more competitive mode. The first-ever Escape From Tarkov: Arena esport event was at DreamHack Hannover last year and it looks like the mode is continuing to prove its competitive prowess.
The EFT: Arena Cup Series will feature 16 teams from the CIS and Europe regions, with the top squads fighting for a piece of the €25,000 prize pool.
EFT: Arena Cup Series Schedule
The EFT: Arena Cup Series will have two stages. The first is a Swiss Group Stage and then a single elimination Playoff.
Group Stage:
June 14 – 6PM BST/1PM EDT. Broadcast starts at 5:30PM BST/ 12:30 PM EDT
June 15 – 4PM BST/11AM EDT. Broadcast starts at 3:30PM BST/10:30AM EDT
June 16 – 4PM BST/11AM EDT. Broadcast starts at 3:30PM BST/10:30AM EDT
June 21 – 6PM BST/1PM ED. Broadcast starts at 5:30PM BST/ 12:30 PM EDT
Playoff Stage:
June 22 – 4PM BST/11AM EDT. Broadcast starts at 3:30PM BST/10:30AM EDT
June 23 – 4PM BST/11AM EDT. Broadcast starts at 3:30PM BST/10:30AM EDT
How to Watch the EFT: Arena Cup Series
If you want to check out the intense survival action, you can head to the Battlestate Games channel or the Chikibrikigames channel on Twitch. Both channels will have Twitch Drops for fans that are tuning in. More information on rewards will be coming soon.