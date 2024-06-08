Esports illustrated

Escape From Tarkov: Arena Cup Series Brings Back EFT Esports

EFT: Arena Cup Series will have the best teams compete - here's how to watch.

Olivia Richman

Escape From Tarkov: Arena is getting another esports circuit.

The gritty survival game, Escape From Tarkov, introduced a mode quite similar to Counter-Strike called Arena, taking the realistic gunplay to a more competitive mode. The first-ever Escape From Tarkov: Arena esport event was at DreamHack Hannover last year and it looks like the mode is continuing to prove its competitive prowess.

The EFT: Arena Cup Series will feature 16 teams from the CIS and Europe regions, with the top squads fighting for a piece of the €25,000 prize pool.

Escape From Tarkov Arena Esport

EFT: Arena Cup Series Schedule

The EFT: Arena Cup Series will have two stages. The first is a Swiss Group Stage and then a single elimination Playoff.

Group Stage:

June 14 – 6PM BST/1PM EDT. Broadcast starts at 5:30PM BST/ 12:30 PM EDT

June 15 – 4PM BST/11AM EDT. Broadcast starts at 3:30PM BST/10:30AM EDT

June 16 – 4PM BST/11AM EDT. Broadcast starts at 3:30PM BST/10:30AM EDT

June 21 – 6PM BST/1PM ED. Broadcast starts at 5:30PM BST/ 12:30 PM EDT


Playoff Stage:

June 22 – 4PM BST/11AM EDT. Broadcast starts at 3:30PM BST/10:30AM EDT

June 23 – 4PM BST/11AM EDT. Broadcast starts at 3:30PM BST/10:30AM EDT

How to Watch the EFT: Arena Cup Series

If you want to check out the intense survival action, you can head to the Battlestate Games channel or the Chikibrikigames channel on Twitch. Both channels will have Twitch Drops for fans that are tuning in. More information on rewards will be coming soon.

Published
Olivia Richman

OLIVIA RICHMAN

Olivia is a long-time esports journalist and editor who covers just about every game but has a deep love for the FGC. Her goal is to find community-driven stories that bring a new perspective to the esports scene. In the past, she has worked for Team Liquid, Rogue, Inven Global, Dot Esports, Upcomer, and more. Outside of esports, Olivia enjoys Kirby, Pokemon TCG, Fallout, and writing science fiction. She can be found trying out new foods, traveling, or hanging out with her two orange cats.  Fun fact: Olivia can do some video game and cartoon impressions! 

Home/News