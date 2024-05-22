Leaked Marvel Rivals Roster Reveals Surprising Comic Book Characters
Marvel Rivals has a Closed Alpha just around the corner. The eerily familiar Overwatch 2-inspired hero shooter has been getting a lot of hype due to the exciting concept of combining abilities as heroes and villains inspired by iconic comic books. But which characters will exactly be in the game? The most recent leaks are quite interesting.
Developers have confirmed a roster of 19 characters, including big names like Black Panther, Hulk, and Star Lord. Ahead of the Closed Alpha, however, data miners have found some more surprising characters coming to the shooter.
All Leaked Marvel Rivals Characters
A leaker known as Miller Ross took to X to claim that 20 more characters will be on the roster when the game officially launches. This would bring the total amount of heroes, villains, and anti-heroes to 39.
Here are the leaked characters:
- Adam Warlock
- Black Widow
- Blade
- Captain America
- Cloak & Dagger
- Jeff the Landsark
- Hawkeye
- Human Torch
- Invisible Woman
- Iron Fist (Lin Lie)
- Moon Knight
- Mr. Fantastic
- Psylocke
- Squirrel Girl
- The Thing
- Thor
- Ultron
Some of these heroes are a bit more obscure. This includes a hero called Jeff the landshark who is actually a pet that’s been spotted with Gwenpool, Deadpool, Hawkeye, and more. He looks like a little baby shark with a round body and sharp-toothed smile.
Will the Leaked Characters Be in the Marvel Rivals Closed Alpha
The leaked characters have not been officially confirmed by developers. They most likely will not be part of the Closed Alpha, which will have the original 19 characters, five game modes, Overwatch 2-style maps, and even a tournament for competitive players that get access.
Confirmed Characters in Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals boasts some of the most popular Marvel characters from the comics all coming together to fight for the point and take control of maps. Here are all of the confirmed characters, which have been in official statements and videos from developers:
- Iron Man
- Spider-Man
- Hulk
- Black Panther
- Loki
- Storm
- Namor
- Doctor Strange
- Magic
- Groot
- Rocket Raccoon
- Star Lord
- Mantis
- Peni Parker
- Luna Snow
- Scarlet Witch
- Magneto
- The Punisher