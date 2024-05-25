Overwatch 2 Hero Updates Are Nerfing Two Tanks
Emergency patch notes released earlier today focused on balancing two tank heroes in Overwatch 2. Here are the changes that will impact gameplay going forward in both Quick Play and Comptitive mode.
Roadhog Balance Changes
Roadhog may have become a bit too tanky. When headshot damage was reduced for tanks, Roadhog was too tough to take down. In response, developers have decided to change Take a Breather to regenerate less health and do it slower.
"This change [...] is aimed at encouraging more mindful resource management," developers explaind.
Basically, Roadhog players can't aggressively rush into the front lines without any thought. Teams will be able to take down Roadhog easier now, meaning he has to time his Take a Breather ability a bit more in order to survive.
Take a Breather
- Resource regeneration rate reduced from 10 to 8 per second.
- Maximum healing reduced from 450 to 400.
- Cooldown reduced from 1.5 to 1.25 seconds.
Whole Hog
- Knockback increased from 14 to 16.
- Damage per pellet reduced from 7 to 6.
Sigma Balance Changes
Sigma's ultimate, Gravitic Flux, was impacted by the last patch. Some tank ultimates were made more forgiving during combat. According to developers, Sigma's ultimate was missing sometimes due to "slight line of sight checks" but maybe it wasn't explained well enough.
Added devs: "We may return to this change for Sigma down the line with updated visuals."
Gravitic Flux
- Gravitic Flux now requires line-of-sight to lift targets again.
