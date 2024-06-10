Best Formations & Custom Tactics in EA FC 24
Having the correct formation and custom tactics can make a massive difference in EA FC 24. If you’re looking to dominate matches like a virtual Pep Guardiola, then you’ll need to have a tactical style locked in. So, to help you when starting out, here are our top three formations and custom tactics for EA FC 24.
4-3-2-1 Formation
The 4-3-2-1 formation is possibly the most beginner-friendly formation on our list. However, that doesn’t mean it isn’t effective. In fact, the simple 4-2-3-1 is one of the best formations in EA FC 24, and with the following custom tactics, you can dominate games.
Player Tactics:
- Left Back: Overlap, Stay back during an attack
- Right Back: Overlap
- CBs: Stays back during an attack
- LM & RM: Stay back while attacking, cover center
- RW: Come Back On Defence
- LW: Get in Behind
- Strikers: Stay Central
Defense:
- Defensive style: Balanced
- Width: 42
- Depth: 65
Offense:
- Build up: Balanced
- Chance creation: Direct Passing
- Width: 42
- Players within the box: five bars
- Corners and free kicks: two bars
5-3-2 Formation
The 5-3-2 formation is extremely good in EA FC 24. However, don’t think that having five players in defense will restrict you going forward, as the wing backs, along with the left and right midfielders can push forward and support on attack.
Player Tactics:
- RM and LM: Balanced and Cover Wing
- CM: Stay Back and Cover Center
- Strikers: Get In Behind
- Goalkeeper: Sweeper Keeper
Defense:
- Defensive style: Balanced
- Width: 35
- Depth: 65
Offense:
- Build up: Balanced
- Chance creation: Direct Passing
- Width: 20
- Players within the box: Five bars
- Corners and free kicks: two bars
4-2-3-1 Formation
The 4-2-3-1 formation is one of the most popular formations in EA FC 24. Mostly because it provides a solid defense, but also a creative attacking midfielder who can play forward passes to your wingers and your striker.
Player Tactics:
- Left Back: Stay back during an attack
- Right back: Stay back during an attack
- Center Defending Midfielders: Cover the center, stay back during an attack
- Center Midfielders: To the box during a cross-pass, play forward
- Center Attacking Midfielders: Stay forward
- Striker: Stay forward, get behind the lines
Defense:
- Defensive style: Balanced
- Depth: 38
- Width: 59
Offense:
- Build up: Balanced
- Chance creation: Direct Passing
- Width: 35
- Players within the box: Five Bars
- Corners and free kicks: Two Bars
That’s our complete list of the top three formations and custom tactics to use in EA FC 24. After some practice with each one, you should find your favorite and start winning a lot more matches.