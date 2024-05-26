The 10 Most Expensive Pokémon Cards in Twilight Masquerade
The Pokémon TCG just got a whole lot more stunning and vibrant thanks to Twilight Masquerade. Focused on Ogerpon and its many forms, this stunning set is very focused on some of the best artwork to date. This expansion has been very exciting for collectors and competitors alike. Here are the top 10 most expensive cards from Twilight Masquerade, a blend of desirable art as well as game-shaking mechanics.
1. Carmine — Special Illustration Rare: $78
WAIFU TAX ALERT! This support card is shockingly going for $80 and up right now, partially thanks to the beautiful illlustration of Carmen eating some very tasty looking food while looking into the camera with sultry eyes. The card is also not too shabby, allowing you to have great draw power your first turn.
2. Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex — Special Illustration Rare: $65
This is a pretty interesting late-game card thanks to its ability, Seasoned Skill, which can make this card cost very little to no energy if your opponent is in the lead. It's a bit of a tricky situational card, however. The art is another reason this card is desirable to collectors either way, similar to a painting and featuring cute Pokémon in the background.
3. Teal Mask Ogerpon ex — Special Illustration Rare: $62
This glorious artwork is an instant attention grabber. The bold and colorful close-up of Ogerpon is pretty unique to Pokémon. Its ability, Teal Dance, has great energy acceleration for Grass types, which its attack plays off of.
4. Perrin — Special Illustration Rare: $55
It's no surprise to see another female trainer at the top of the list. This great drawing features Perrin taking a photo of a Pokémon while smiling against a vibrant background. It's a cute image that captures her personality. The ability to exchange Pokémon is also pretty nifty for certain decks.
5. Buddy-Buddy Poffin — Special Illustration Rare: $47
This full-art version of Buddy-Buddy Poffin is already quite desirable for both competitors and collectors. That's because Buddy-Buddy Poffin is very meta in current top decks already so you can expect this card to get a bunch of play. You'll see this in fully blinged-out max rarity decks for sure.
6. Lana's Aid — Special Illustration Rare: $44
Adorable card art has this card in the top 10 for collectors. The art style is very cute, featuring Lana smiling while looking at some popular and friendly Water types. It sort of works as an elevated Super Rod, letting you put up to three non-rule box 'mon and basic energy cards into your hand.
7. Hearthflame Mask Ogerpon ex — Special Illustration: $36
This mosaic-style card is a hit with collectors. The intense image and striking art has made it one of the most popular cards in this set. Dynamic Blaze is pretty good since it can do up to 280 damage, knocking out a lot of Pokémon in one hit.
8. Wellspring Mask Ogerpon ex — Special Illustration Rare: $35
This card has perhaps one of the most dramatic arts in the set. It's mesmerizing! It's a pretty protective Pokémon, not allowing bench damage and keeping your opponent from retreating. It's a pretty interesting card overall.
9. Eevee — Illustration Rare: $34
Eevee hasn't been a competitively viable Pokémon for a while but that hasn't stopped this card from being a very collectible card. Why? It's f—ing adorable! Look at all those Eevee! Anyone who collects Eevee cards will be scrambling for this adorable card.
10. Kieran — Special Illustration Rare: $31
This is some really fun artwork of Kieran, looking like she's at a very busy and entertaining carnival. It's a busy but beautiful card. The abilities? Eh, it's okay. A lot of tool cards already do these things, meaning it may not be the most useful supporter.