VCT Masters Shanghai Viewers Guide — Schedule, Teams, Format, Rewards
The ultimate victory for a VALORANT athlete is a VALORANT Champions tournament win – but to reach Champions, teams must progress through the VALORANT Champions Tour circuit. VCT: Masters tournaments are one of the final steps on the competitive ladder determining which teams will qualify for the final VALORANT Champions stage.
This year's VALORANT Champions Tour Masters tournament promises incredible displays of skill from the top three teams in each VALORANT esports region. Plus, Riot Games will provide fun item drops throughout the tournament's matches and is planning to reveal a new VALORANT map at its conclusion. Let's examine everything fans need to know about VCT 2024: Masters Madrid, its teams and where to watch it!
What is the VCT 2024: Masters Shanghai tournament format?
Three teams from each VALORANT competitive region entered VCT 2024: Masters Shanghai after qualifying through their respective region's VCT tournament. VCT 2024: Masters Shanghai includes players from China, EMEA, the Pacific and the Americas.
After qualifying, the teams are sorted into a Lower Bracket and an Upper Bracket. Only the four highest-performing teams from each region secure the Upper Bracket spots. The Upper Bracket and Lower Bracket teams will separately battle it out until the final two teams, one Upper Bracket and one Lower Bracket, reunite for the exhilarating VCT 2024: Masters Madrid finals. The winner of VCT 2024: Masters Shanghai will receive three Championship Points to help them qualify for the upcoming VALORANT Champions 2024 Seoul, which will occur in August.
What is the VCT 2024: Masters Shanghai schedule?
The VCT 2024: Masters Shanghai tournament will occur from May 23rd to June 9th, starting with the Swiss Stage and ending with the Grand Final.
- May 23 - May 27th: Swiss Stage
- May 30 - May 31: Upper Bracket Quarterfinals
- June 1: Lower Bracket Round 1
- June 2: Upper Bracket Semifinals
- June 3: Lower Bracket Quarterfinals
- June 7: Upper Bracket Final
- June 7: Lower Bracket Semifinal
- June 8: Lower Bracket Final
- June 9: Grand Final
Where can fans watch VCT 2024: Masters Shanghai?
The official VALORANT Esports YouTube channel is streaming the tournament here. Viewers can also watch the tournament's games on VALORANT's Twitch. In addition to the official streams, many VALORANT celebrities will host watch parties on Twitch and YouTube throughout the process. All games are also visible on VALORANT's official website. Riot Games also has a section of their VALORANT website where fans can keep track of current standings and schedules.
What teams and players are competing in VCT 2024: Masters Shanghai?
The following teams and their rosters are participating in VCT Masters Shanghai:
Direct Seeds:
100 Thieves:
- Asuna
- Bang
- Cryocells
- eeiu
- Boostio
EDward Gaming:
- Haodong
- CHICHOO
- nobody
- Zmjjkk
- Smoggy
Fnatic:
- Boaster
- Derke
- Alfajer
- Leo
- Chronicle
Paper Rex:
- mindfreak
- f0rsakeN
- d4v41
- something
- Jinggg
Swiss Stage:
G2 Esports:
- JonahP
- trent
- valyn
- leaf
- icy
FunPlus Phoenix:
- AAAY
- BerLIN
- Lysaur
- autumn
- Life
Team Heretics:
- Boo
- benjyfishy
- RieNs
- Wo0t
- paTiTek
Gen.G Esports:
- Meteor
- t3xture
- Lakia
- Munchkin
- Karon
Leviatán:
- kiNgg
- Mazino
- aspas
- tex
- C0M
Dragon Ranger Gaming:
- TvirusLuke
- Nicc
- vo0kashu
- TZH
- Shion7
FUT Esports:
- MrFaliN
- qRaxs
- ATA KAPTAN
- yetujey
- cNed
T1:
- Sayaplayer
- Carpe
- xccurate
- iZu
- Rossy
What drops can VALORANT players earn from watching VCT 2024: Masters Shanghai?
Players who tune in to VCT 2024: Masters Shanghai official streams can receive a unique gun buddy and title in-game. The title "jiāyóu" is a Chinese phrase of encouragement commonly directed to athletes. The "Sheng Jian Bao" gun buddy portrays Shanghai's specialty cuisine: delicious pan-fried pork buns!
Players can obtain the title by watching between May 23rd and June 8th, and can obtain the gun buddy by watching the Grand Final on June 9th.
When will the new VALORANT map be revealed at VCT 2024: Masters Shanghai?
Riot Games will release a new VALORANT map with the upcoming Patch 8.11 map rotation changes. This map will be officially revealed on the final day of VCT 2024: Masters Shanghai after the tournament's Grand Final match. This places the reveal on June 9th sometime in the afternoon, with the exact time depending on the duration of the final game.
Between the thrilling matches, charming item drops and exciting map reveal, there is something for everyone to be excited about as we follow VCT 2024: Masters Madrid. Stay tuned for further VALORANT esports updates as we progress through the 2024 VALORANT Champions Tour season!