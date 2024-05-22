OpTic Scump Reveals the Best Controller Settings for XDefiant
XDefiant has just launched and as with any First Person Shooter, having the correct controller settings is crucial to playing at the best of your ability. So, we went to one of the best professional Call of Duty players of all time, Seth “Scump” Abner, to show you the controller settings that he is using.
However, controller settings are different for everyone, so you may need to tweak a few of these depending on how it feels for you in-game.
Scump’s XDefiant Controller Settings
Scump’s controller settings can be seen below, however you’ll want to tweak these to your liking. Some settings such as sensitivity are extremely individual, so have a play around and find what works best for you.
- Button Layout: Default
- Stick Layout: Default
- Aim Assist: Standard
- Aim Assist Strength: 0
- Aim Assist Follow: 0
- Aim Response Curve Type: Reverse S-Curve
- Aim Down Sights Sensitivity Multiplier (Low Zoom): 1.00x
- Aim Down Sights Sensitivity Multiplier (High Zoom): 1.00x
- Dead Zone – Left Stick: 4
- Dead Zone – Right Stick: 4
- Acceleration Speed Multiplier: 1.00x
- Invert Horizontal Axis: No
- Invert Vertical Axis: No
- Controller Vibration: Off
Best XDefiant Gameplay Settings
Gameplay settings are also crucial to your performance in XDefiant, and yet again can be adjusted to what feels best for you. Some of these settings can be extremely helpful in gunfights, and improve your ability in XDefiant drastically.
- Field of View: 120
- ADS Field of View: Consistent
- ADS Behavior: Hold
- ADS Sensitivity Transition (Low Zoom): Instant
- Crouch Behavior: Toggle
- Melee During ADS: No
- Auto-Reload Weapon: Yes
- Auto-Switch Weapon: Yes
- Aiming Interrupts Reload: Yes
- Auto Sprint: No
- Sprint Interrupt Reload: No
- Auto-Grab Ledge: No
A lot of these settings also exist in other First Person Shooter games such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, so it might be helpful to go back and look at your settings there to carry them over.