How to Rank Up Fast in XDefiant - Levels, Weapons & Battle Pass
Ranking up in XDefiant can sometimes feel as if it takes days. With 24 weapons to max out and 100 levels for each of those, it can feel extremely tedious at times. However, we’ve got some tips to help you rank up fast, level weapons quicker than ever, and even boost your battle pass.
Three Tips to Rank Up Fast in XDefiant
XDefiant is similar to other First Person Shooters, therefore, most of the same levelling tips work as they would in Call of Duty or Overwatch.
Complete Challenges
Completing challenges is one of the best ways to rank up fast in XDefiant. Challenges sometimes fly under the radar, but they reward a ton of XP and can help a lot in speeding up the levelling process.
Every day new challenges are released in XDefiant, you should try to complete these as soon as you jump on to get your day off to a good start. Secondly, there are a load of base challenges that can return over 10,000 XP, and even the Factions have challenges, so make sure to check these regularly.
Play Objective Game Modes
Objective based game modes are perfect if you’re looking to rank up fast in XDefiant. This is because objective game modes have more ways to earn XP then regular team vs team kill based game modes.
Escort is by far the best game mode to rank up fast in XDefiant as if you play the objective well, you’ll earn XP almost every second. After that, Zone Control and Occupy are great options for earning maximum XP. Picking up kills while in the objective is your best bet, as not only will you earn XP for kills but you’ll earn additional XP for attacking or defending an objective.
Use XP Boosts
XP Boosts are possibly the best way to earn XP fast in XDefiant. XP Boosts will double your XP gain at the end of every match, so, if you dropped a 35 kill game, with an XP boost you’ll receive the XP of a massive 70 kill game. They can also boost your Battle Pass XP gain too! However, they are limited so you won’t be able to constantly have a Boost active.
Double XP Weekends
As this is the first weekend of XDefiant’s launch, there is an active Double Weapon XP weekend. This is active until 10am PT on Tuesday, May 28, so make sure to take advantage and hop on this weekend.