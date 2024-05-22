XDefiant Release Date — PC Specs, Preload, Storage
XDefiant is on its way very soon. Ubisoft’s shooter is finally coming on May 21, 2024 after multiple frustrating delays and silent months of confusion. Want to play on PC? Here are the PC requirements if you want to experience XDefiant how it's meant to be played.
Recommended PC Specifications For XDefiant
Like most shooters, XDefiant requires smooth and reliable gameplay to remain competitively viable. Lagging can mean the difference between missing your shot and a W for the team. If you want your game to run as intended, here are the requirements for your PC:
Minimum PC Requirements
- Resolution: 1080p
- CPU: Intel i3-10105F; AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- GPU: Intel ARC A380 (6GB); NVIDIA GTX 1050TI (4GB); AMD RX 5500 XT (4GB)
- RAM: 8 GB Dual Channel
- OS: Windows 10
- Storage: 35 GB
Recommended PC Requirements
- Resolution: 1080p
- CPU: Intel i3-10105F; AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- GPU: Intel ARC A750 (8GB); NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB); AMD RX 5500 XT (8GB)
- RAM: 16 GB Dual Channel
- OS: Windows 10
- Storage: 35 GB
Of course, you can take it a step (or two) further. For competitive players that want to climb the ranks, here’s what specs your PC needs to ensure you are not missing a millisecond of monitor time.
Enthusiast PC Requirements
- Resolution: 1440p
- CPU: Intel i5-10400; AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- GPU: Intel ARC A770 (16GB); NVIDIA RTX 2060 (6GB); AMD RX 5600 XT (6GB)
- RAM: 16 GB Dual Channel
- OS: Windows 10/Windows 11
- Storage: 35 GB
Ultra PC Requirements
- Resolution: 4K
- CPU: Intel i7-9700K; AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10GB); AMD RX 6800 XT (16GB)
- RAM: 16 GB Dual Channel
- OS: Windows 10/Windows 11
- Storage: 35 GB
Can You Preload XDefiant?
Starting on May 16, 2024, you can preload XDefiant onto your console or PC. This means that anyone who has pre-ordered the game can now install the game so it’s ready to immediately launch when the game comes out on May 21. This is great for anyone that wants to be able to start testing out XDefiant right at midnight or doesn't want to wait for the game to download when they get back from work later on May 21.
What Storage Requirements Does XDefiant Have?
XDefiant isn’t going to take as much storage as other FPS games, thankfully. You will need the following amount of room for XDefiant to download:
- PC: 35 GB
- Xbox Series X|S: 55 GB
- PlayStation 5: 55 GB