Byron Scott Calls Today's NBA The "Softest Brand You Can Play"
Byron Scott is just like any other NBA player from his era.
He thinks it was better when he played, but at least he added some depth to his argument. While speaking on the "All Facts No Brakes" podcast with Keyshawn Johnson, Scott said it really depends on the rules when matching today's game against the past.
"I don't think they'd be able to compete with us in our era because you've got to look at the rules, too," Scott said. "This is about the softest brand of basketball you can play right now. Back in our day, you ran through the lane you getting hit. That was just a rule in the NBA. In the lane, you got hit, and everybody expected that."
Scott played most of his career alongside Magic Johnson, James Worth and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with the Showtime Los Angeles Lakers. He later became a coach, so he has witnessed multiple eras.
"So in today's basketball, even like I said, I enjoy the game and watching all the playoff games, but when you compare eras, you also have to think about the rules in those eras," Scott said. "If you're going to have teams in the 2020s trying to play against teams in the 1990s, then you're going to have to adjust the rules because it's unfair for them to try and play our rules back in those days, like it's unfair for us to play their rules because they're much more athletic than we were back in those days."