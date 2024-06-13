Gregg Popovich Lookalike Showcases Basketball Moves During Rec Game In Viral Video
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is mostly known for his winning percentage and championships.
Most also know him for his hilarious interviews during games and the postgame. Some of his conversations with the late TNT broadcaster Craig Sager were epic.
Now, Popovich is drawing attention for something else.
Recently, he went viral for his play on the basketball court. Well, sort of.
Apparently, there is a Popovich lookalike playing hoops on the pickup circuit. A video has been on various social media sites, including TikTok, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. It's doubtful the highlight reel is Popovich but judge for yourself.
Here's the video:
The video shows "Pop" putting in work against a few players who appear to be half his age. On one play, he drives for a right-handed layup. On another, he hits a sweeping hook. There's also footage of him hitting a teammate with an assist.
It's not that Popovich couldn't ball. He played four years at Air Force. He was the leading scorer and team captain as a senior. That's where his playing career ended, taking his talents to the sidelines.
Popovich is now one of the best coaches in NBA history, making the Top 15 list in 2022. At 75, there's no doubt he could still get buckets in some rec league games.
Still, he will be mostly known for his five NBA championships with the Spurs and leading of one of the best dynasties in pro sports.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com