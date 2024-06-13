Back In The Day NBA

Gregg Popovich Lookalike Showcases Basketball Moves During Rec Game In Viral Video

Shandel Richardson

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is mostly known for his winning percentage and championships.

Most also know him for his hilarious interviews during games and the postgame. Some of his conversations with the late TNT broadcaster Craig Sager were epic.

Now, Popovich is drawing attention for something else.

Recently, he went viral for his play on the basketball court. Well, sort of.

Apparently, there is a Popovich lookalike playing hoops on the pickup circuit. A video has been on various social media sites, including TikTok, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. It's doubtful the highlight reel is Popovich but judge for yourself.

Here's the video:

The video shows "Pop" putting in work against a few players who appear to be half his age. On one play, he drives for a right-handed layup. On another, he hits a sweeping hook. There's also footage of him hitting a teammate with an assist.

It's not that Popovich couldn't ball. He played four years at Air Force. He was the leading scorer and team captain as a senior. That's where his playing career ended, taking his talents to the sidelines.

Popovich is now one of the best coaches in NBA history, making the Top 15 list in 2022. At 75, there's no doubt he could still get buckets in some rec league games.

Still, he will be mostly known for his five NBA championships with the Spurs and leading of one of the best dynasties in pro sports.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Published
Shandel Richardson

SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com