Hall Of Famer Tracy McGrady Shows Love For Chicago Bulls Legend Michael Jordan
Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady appeared to give Michael Jordan the nod as greatest player in NBA history.
McGrady was discussing Jordan on a recent appearance on his podcast. The question was posed after a fan posted this on X, formerly Twitter, about Jordan: "The legend of Michael Jordan is greater than Jordan himself."
That prompted McGrady to respond.
"Tha'ts gotta be these Gen Z people saying that," McGrady said. "There's no way in hell. If you didn't see Michael Jordan play, stop talking about who he's played against. We've got to stop that, oh, he was out there playing with plumbers. The guy is not 6-9, 270 built like LeBron playing against these guys. Michael Jordan is 6-6, 210 dominating. He's not a freak of nature. So why does it matter who he's out there competing against. That shouldn't matter. He's just better than everybody else. Go watch."
Many consider Jordan and LeBron James as the top two players to throne as best player in league history. Jordan wins most debates because he has six championships while James counters with four titles and the NBA's all-time scoring record.
Still, appears McGrady is leading toward choosing Jordan in the everlasting debate.
"Just study his game," McGrady said. "He was incredible. It was nothing like I've ever seen someone on a basketball court. I've seen the greats of the greats ... He was that great."
