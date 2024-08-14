Back In The Day NBA

LeBron James Fans Rejoice In Michael Jordan Dunk Fail Compilation Video

Shandel Richardson

June 12, 1998; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (23), right, goes up against Utah Jazz player Bryon Russell (3) in Game 5 of the 1998 NBA Finals. Mandatory Credit: Anne Ryan-USA TODAY / Anne Ryan-USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Most of the highlights and image of NBA great Michael Jordan are flatterining.

Him gliding from the free throw line. Him shrugging his shoulders in the 1992 NBA Finals. Him brushing off Bryon Russell for the winning shot in 1998. Him clutching the trophy after capturing a championship on Father's Day in 1996.

The highs are shared by fans on a daily basis. But what about the lowlights? When did Air Jordan actually err? Despite his nearly flawless legacy, there were times when Jordan resembled a bloopers video.

Facebook User Devonte Mack shared a video full of missed dunks by His Airness. The nearly seven-minute clip has dozens of viewer responses.

Jordan was a professional dunk smoker 😂

While missed dunks are completely part of the game, the clip is ammunition for the newer generation fans. They use it to discredit Jordan, allowing them to prop up LeBron James. It makes sense because there are plenty Jordan fans who criticize James at every opportunity. It's an endless circle of arguing between different eras.

Jordan and James are generally considered the greatest two players in league history or the GOAT. Jordan has his advantages. So does LeBron. The debate will exist until the next generational talent comes along.

Regardless of how you feel, a collection of missed dunks doesn't diminish Jordan's greatness. But it sure does give fans something to discuss on the Internet.

