LeBron James Fans Rejoice In Michael Jordan Dunk Fail Compilation Video
Most of the highlights and image of NBA great Michael Jordan are flatterining.
Him gliding from the free throw line. Him shrugging his shoulders in the 1992 NBA Finals. Him brushing off Bryon Russell for the winning shot in 1998. Him clutching the trophy after capturing a championship on Father's Day in 1996.
The highs are shared by fans on a daily basis. But what about the lowlights? When did Air Jordan actually err? Despite his nearly flawless legacy, there were times when Jordan resembled a bloopers video.
Facebook User Devonte Mack shared a video full of missed dunks by His Airness. The nearly seven-minute clip has dozens of viewer responses.
While missed dunks are completely part of the game, the clip is ammunition for the newer generation fans. They use it to discredit Jordan, allowing them to prop up LeBron James. It makes sense because there are plenty Jordan fans who criticize James at every opportunity. It's an endless circle of arguing between different eras.
Jordan and James are generally considered the greatest two players in league history or the GOAT. Jordan has his advantages. So does LeBron. The debate will exist until the next generational talent comes along.
Regardless of how you feel, a collection of missed dunks doesn't diminish Jordan's greatness. But it sure does give fans something to discuss on the Internet.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA