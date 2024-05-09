New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers Series Gives Spike Lee, Reggie Miller Chance To Rekindle Feud
They are arguably the biggest two stars of the Indiana Pacers-New York Knicks playoffs rivalry.
And on Wednesday, they were once again reunited and linked. Knicks superfan Spike Lee and former Pacers guard Reggie Miller were on hand for Game 2 of their series in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Before tip-off, Lee was captured sitting in his usual courtside seat at Madison Square Garden. This time, he was accompanied with two framed front pages from the the day after the Knicks' infamous loss to the Pacers in Game 5 of the 1994 conference finals.
The headlines criticized Lee for arguing with Miller during the game. Many felt it motivated Miller to score 25 second-half points in the victory. He broke out the iconic choking gesture late in the game after the Knicks blew a 12-point, fourth-quarter lead. After the loss, the Knicks went on to capture the series before falling to the Houston Rockets in the Finals.
Miller and Lee also had another moment the following season in the conference semifinals. Miller scored eight points in 8.9 seconds to lead the Pacers to another comeback in the series opener. This time, the Pacers won the series before losing to Shaquille O'Neal and the Orlando Magic in the conference finals.
Both Miller and Lee have said they are far past their days as rivals. Still, it's nice to see them find another opportunity to take center stage during one of the NBA's most heated matchups. The Knicks are having their best season since those days of competing for supremacy with the Pacers and Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls in the 1990s. The Pacers are also in a bit of resurgence, giving the reunion even more significance.