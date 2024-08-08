Video Resurfaces Of Bobby Knight Saying He Tore Into Michael Jordan At 1984 Olympics
In a resurfaced video going viral, the late coach Bobby Knight shares a funny story about getting in Michael Jordan's face at halftime of the gold medal game at the 1984 Olympics.
Team USA led Spain by 29 points at the half. Jordan had 19 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists in 12 minutes. Things seemingly were going well, but Knight had to find something wrong with Jordan's game.
"I'm walking across the floor with this 29-point lead as I look at the scoreboard and I'm a great believer in the best three minutes of the game for us has got to be the first three minutes of the second half," he said.
Knight contemplated what he was going to say to the team so they didn't get complacent. Once he entered the locker room, a lightbulb lit up in his mind.
"I opened the door and the first guy I see is Jordan sitting in front of his locker," Knight said. "Idea light flashes. I say I'm going to get on Jordan's a-- a little bit and everybody else is going to say god if he's upset with Jordan how does he feel about me?"
After looking over the stat sheet, Knight confronted Jordan.
"I said Mike when the hell are you going to set a screen" Knight said. "We got four guys out there screening when you are in the game. Screening to get you open, screening to get each other open. Haven't seen you set a screen yet. The only way I get all five guys screening Mike is to get you the hell out the game. Now when are you going to set a screen? All you been doing so far god d---it is rebounding, passing, and scoring. You need to screen Mike!"
Jordan put on the charm as he offered a response to Knight as only he could.
"He looked up at me and he grins a little bit and he says coach didn't I see last week where you said I was the quickest player you'd ever been around?" Knight said. "I said Mike what the hell does that got to do with you screening? Coach I think I'm setting them quicker than you can see them out there."
"I was flexible enough to look at Jordan and say then god d---it slow them down a little bit so I can see them."
The U.S. defeated Spain 96-65.
