Chris Chelios Reveals the Wild Story of Nearly Quitting Hockey

Chris Chelios is one of the most revered hockey players in history, and he joined Snipes and Stripes to detail how he nearly never went pro.

Chris Chelios is one of the most revered hockey players in NHL history and was recently honored by the Chicago Blackhawks with his #7 jersey being retired by the team. Chelios earned a Stanley Cup with the Montreal Canadiens and two with the Detroit Red Wings.

He has also been a fan-favorite player for the Blackhawks, having been with the team for nine of his historic 26 seasons. Interestingly, Chelios didn't have the easiest time making it to the pros, and he revealed the story on Snipes and Stripes.

"And that's when I met Bobby Parker, a kid that played for the university team. I had been out of hockey for five months, not playing at all and not skating, attending university. And Bobby says, 'Listen, you can play up in Canada' and I said 'I did that last year and I got cut. I don't have any money.' Bobby said, 'Well, here. Here's the phone number of the coach up there. Larry Billows. Call him, maybe he will give you a shot.'" via Chris Chelios, Snipes and Stripes

Chelios was all but out of hockey while he lived in California. He would surf and just go to university before Bobby Parker told him to get back into the swing of things.

He would play for a couple of years under the Moosejaw Canucks, before he was given a shot at the pros and drafted by the Montreal Canadiens.

"You know, up to that point, from that point on when I got drafted, everything just escalated. I grew two inches in Moosejaw and Wisconsin, late Bloomer. And then it became a reality that I got a shot to make the NHL." via Chris Chelios, Snipes and Stripes

Chelios was known to be much smaller than his teammates, which made it difficult for him to establish himself, especially in Canada. The homegrown talent was far too alluring, especially considering their size.

However, Chelios would grow much larger, securing his status as a bruiser in the NHL. It's crazy to think that one of the longest-tenured hockey players in history nearly didn't even play professionally.