Boxer Li Qian Win Against Atheyna Bylon 4-1 In The Recent Olympic Games
By Jeniffer Achieng
China’s Li Qian won women’s 75 Kg gold after defeating Atheyna Bylon of Panama 4-1 in Paris Olympics. Chinese boxers were placed at the top of the boxing medal standings and second in the events gold medal tally after winning three gold and two silver medals in Paris 2024.Fans arrived at Rolland Garros Stadium before the match began and the stadium accommodated a large number.
The fight between Qian and Atheyna began immediately they jumped into the ring, In the first round both players looked so determined to fight. Qian was undaunted by the southpaw’s jab from Bylon. Li Qian hit her opponent harder releasing frightful punches and scoring clean hooks
The second round became so intense and players sat at the edge of their chairs and watched everything unfold as Li Qian threw flurry of punches into Bylon’s guard. To avoid the punches counter left straight she kept her right hand high but Li outsmarted her. The referee took time to give a stand out so the Chinese boxer continued landing punches on her entire body when the opportunity presented itself.
In the final round as seconds ticked away Atheyna Bylon released an appalling punch on her opponent’s head and this prompted the referee go give a standing count. Li Qian tried her best to fight back and looked for an amazing finish to win gold, she rammed home the right hand and left hook and three punches on Atheyna. Li Qian was announced winner in an unanimous decision
It was a historic day for Li Qian and Chinese fans after she won the gold medal. Atheyna Bylon took Silver medal and this made her Panama’s first woman to win a medal at an Olympic game.
“I took the fights step by step, my dream was always to win the gold medal and I had to constantly convince myself to keep going,” Li said after the game. “If I had given up I wouldn’t have won this gold medal,” she added.
“This is not what I wanted, but I got a medal so I am happy because I am the first Panama woman to win a medal,” Bylon said.