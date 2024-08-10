Jake Paul Hopes to Win Boxing Gold for the USA at the 2028 Olympics
By Caroline Chepkorir
Jake Paul has been a Disney actor, a renowned YouTuber, and a professional boxer. He has focused solely on boxing; Paul has gone 10-1 with great success. After witnessing the United States struggle in Olympic boxing, he intends to qualify for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
Jake Paul has had 11 professional fights. He has faced six opponents with five or less professional boxing matches in their careers. Paul has only lost one match to Tommy Fury. He defeated Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, Nate Diaz, and Ben Askren.
Jake Paul has previously been with the USA team. This summer he made it clear that he is training with the US boxing team. Earlier, Paul defeated Mike Perry by technical knockout in the sixth round of their fight at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
Paul was expected to face former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, but the fight was postponed due to Tyson's health. Following his victory over Perry, he revealed that his next fight will be against Tyson Perry on November 15 in Arlingo, Texas.
Paul had mentioned retiring from boxing to focus on other business projects, but this no longer seems to be the plan. Paul must first qualify through USA Boxing bouts, pass drug tests, and then be approved by the IOC. If Jake Paul makes it to the Olympics for boxing and wins a medal, his goal will have come true.
“I’m going to enter the 2028 Olympics for boxing in Los Angeles. I’m sick and tired of waiting around, waiting for another gold for Team USA. I definitely probably added a couple more years to my boxing career because of that, but Los Angeles, United States, I’m going to do it; why not? 2028 Olympics, you heard it here first. Gold medal; you’re mine, brother. Being a world champion is first and foremost, and second is a gold medal,” Paul said in media reports.
At the ongoing Olympic Games in Paris, the US has won only one boxing medal. In the welterweight division up to 71 kg, Omari Jones shared the bronze with Britain’s Lewis Richardson.