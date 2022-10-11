Skip to main content
Dennis Evans to decide between Gophers, TCU on Oct. 17

Dennis Evans to decide between Gophers, TCU on Oct. 17

The five-star center is deciding between Minnesota and TCU.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Credit: Hillcrest basketball, Instagram

The five-star center is deciding between Minnesota and TCU.

Minnesota Golden Gophers recruiting target Dennis Evans will announce his college decision on Monday, Oct. 17. Rated a 4- or 5-star recruit by numerous recruiting services, the 7-footer is deciding between the Gophers and TCU. 

Evans comes out of Hillcrest High School in California and wrapped up his official visits over the weekend of Oct. 1. After attending the Gopher football team's loss to Purdue, Evans was down to his final two schools and plans to announce his decision in an Instagram Live video.

The 7'1" center would be a massive get for Gophers head coach Ben Johnson. Currently ranked 13th in the Class of 2023 by Rivals.com, Evans would be the Gophers' highest-rated recruit since Kris Humphries, who was Rivals' 13th-ranked recruit in the Class of 2003.

He would also be the third-highest recruit in Gopher history in 247Sports' composite scores behind Humphries and 2009 recruit Royce White. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Here's how Evans ranks at four recruiting sites: 

  • Rivals: 5-star, 13th nationally
  • 247Sports: 4-star, 27th nationally
  • On3: 4-star, 35th nationally
  • ESPN: 4-star, 61st nationally

The Gophers made waves in Johnson's first official recruiting class landing local prospects Pharrel Payne (Park of Cottage Grove) and Braeden Carrington (Park Center). The Gophers have broadened their reach in 2023, landing four-star guard Cameron Christie out of Illinois.

Related: Ben Johnson looks to the past to build Gophers' future

Related Articles

Dennis Evans
MN Gophers

Dennis Evans to decide between Gophers, TCU on Oct. 17

By Chris Schad
Pete Carroll
MN Vikings

Pete Carroll credits MN man for how NFL quantifies explosive plays

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_18903527
MN Vikings

Vikings' Ty Chandler, Akayleb Evans injured in Bears game

By Adam Uren
USATSI_19205015
MN Vikings

Brian Murphy: Take a lesson from that close call, Vikings

By Brian Murphy of Purple Insider
Tyler Mahle, Michael Salazar
MN Twins

Twins fire head trainer, not planning coaching changes

By Joe Nelson
Danielle Hunter
MN Vikings

Vikings PFF grades: The good and bad against Chicago

By Joe Nelson
Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

What's slowing the Vikings' offense? It's the 3rd quarter

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19205545
MN Vikings

Can the Vikings' defense continue to come up clutch?

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider