Dennis Evans to decide between Gophers, TCU on Oct. 17

Minnesota Golden Gophers recruiting target Dennis Evans will announce his college decision on Monday, Oct. 17. Rated a 4- or 5-star recruit by numerous recruiting services, the 7-footer is deciding between the Gophers and TCU.

Evans comes out of Hillcrest High School in California and wrapped up his official visits over the weekend of Oct. 1. After attending the Gopher football team's loss to Purdue, Evans was down to his final two schools and plans to announce his decision in an Instagram Live video.

The 7'1" center would be a massive get for Gophers head coach Ben Johnson. Currently ranked 13th in the Class of 2023 by Rivals.com, Evans would be the Gophers' highest-rated recruit since Kris Humphries, who was Rivals' 13th-ranked recruit in the Class of 2003.

He would also be the third-highest recruit in Gopher history in 247Sports' composite scores behind Humphries and 2009 recruit Royce White.

Here's how Evans ranks at four recruiting sites:

Rivals: 5-star, 13th nationally

247Sports: 4-star, 27th nationally

On3: 4-star, 35th nationally

ESPN: 4-star, 61st nationally

The Gophers made waves in Johnson's first official recruiting class landing local prospects Pharrel Payne (Park of Cottage Grove) and Braeden Carrington (Park Center). The Gophers have broadened their reach in 2023, landing four-star guard Cameron Christie out of Illinois.

