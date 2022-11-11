Timberwolves call up Luka Garza from Iowa

Luka Garza will be available for Friday night's primetime game between the Timberwolves and Grizzlies as the former All-American from Iowa has been called up by Minnesota.

The Timberwolves announced the roster move Friday morning, one day after saying Naz Reid was out with an illness. So the Garza move doesn't appear to be head coach Chris Finch sending a message to his struggling team, but instead a depth move with Reid unavailable.

An illness has been circulating through the roster. Anthony Edwards missed a practice last week with a bug and Rudy Gobert missed three games after entering the NBA's COVID protocols. Gobert played Wednesday against the Suns and is available in Memphis.

The Iowa Wolves have played just two games so far and Garza has dominated in both, scoring 30 points in the first game and 22 in the second while combing to hit 6-of-9 3-pointers.

The Timberwolves and Grizzlies tip off just after 8:30 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN and locally on Bally Sports North.

Related: D'Angelo Russell failing to check in may be NBA gaffe of the year

Related: It's not time to sound the alarm on the Timberwolves