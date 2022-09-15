Luis Arraez leaves Twins game with hamstring issue

The injury woes continue to mount for the Twins as American League batting leader Luis Arraez left Wednesday's game after singling and later scoring in the first inning against the Royals.

The Twins announced that Arraez was dealing with left hamstring tightness, which was evident when he grimaced in pain after beating out an infield single to start the game against right-hander Zack Greinke.

Minnesota already has 16 players on the injured list, including key players like Byron Buxton, Jorge Polanco, Royce Lewis, Alex Kirilloff, Trevor Larnach, Tyler Mahle, Chris Paddack, Bailey Ober and Chris Archer, not to mention Kenta Maeda, who hasn't pitched this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Arraez leads the American League with a .320 batting average, just .09 points ahead of Yankees MVP candidate Aaron Judge (.311).