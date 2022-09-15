Skip to main content
Luis Arraez leaves Twins game with hamstring issue

Luis Arraez leaves Twins game with hamstring issue

Arraez was seen grimacing in pain after beating out an infield single to start the game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Arraez was seen grimacing in pain after beating out an infield single to start the game.

The injury woes continue to mount for the Twins as American League batting leader Luis Arraez left Wednesday's game after singling and later scoring in the first inning against the Royals.

The Twins announced that Arraez was dealing with left hamstring tightness, which was evident when he grimaced in pain after beating out an infield single to start the game against right-hander Zack Greinke.  

Minnesota already has 16 players on the injured list, including key players like Byron Buxton, Jorge Polanco, Royce Lewis, Alex Kirilloff, Trevor Larnach, Tyler Mahle, Chris Paddack, Bailey Ober and Chris Archer, not to mention Kenta Maeda, who hasn't pitched this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. 

Arraez leads the American League with a .320 batting average, just .09 points ahead of Yankees MVP candidate Aaron Judge (.311). 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Related Articles

Luis Arraez
MN Twins

Luis Arraez leaves Twins game with hamstring issue

By Joe Nelson
Randy Dobnak
MN Twins

Report: Twins place Randy Dobnak on outright waivers

By Joe Nelson
Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

NBA history suggests Anthony Edwards could be fined, suspended

By Joe Nelson
Joe Ryan
MN Twins

Pitch counts of starters in MLB's combined no-hitter history

By Joe Nelson
Brett Favre
NFL News and Rumors

'Don't read my book,' says Favre biographer after Mississippi revelations

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19032053
MN Vikings

Rodgers on Cousins: 'We both made it through the winter of death'

By Joe Nelson
Jose Miranda / Nick Gordon
MN Twins

Twins win, Royals bust up no-no after Baldelli pulls Ryan

By Chris Schad
Joe Ryan
MN Twins

Twins pull Joe Ryan 7 innings into no hitter

By Chris Schad