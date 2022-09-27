Twins' Chris Paddack expects to miss most of next season

Just when the Twins thought they had hit rock bottom, there's more bad news as starting pitcher Chris Paddack isn't expected to return until maybe August 2023.

Paddack made five starts for the Twins before leaving his May 8 appearance with elbow inflammation. He ultimately required Tommy John surgery, ending his 2022 season and now putting his 2023 on hold.

According to Do-Hyoung Park, the Twins' team reporter for MLB.com, Paddack informed reporters Tuesday the Tommy John surgery he had in May – the second such operation in his life – requires "a few months" more recovery and that "his goal" is to return to the Twins next August.

Minnesota acquired Paddack the day before the season began in a trade that sent left-handed closer Taylor Rogers to the Padres. The Twins also received right-hander Emilio Pagan, who has been one of the worst relievers in the big leagues this season.

Paddack, 26, had Tommy John surgery as a prospect in the Padres system in 2016 and landed on the injured list last September with a separate case of elbow inflammation.

Minnesota's starting rotation next year is confounding to say the least, but there are a bevy of options to choose from, including Sonny Gray, Tyler Mahle, Joe Ryan, Josh Winder, Bailey Ober, Kenta Maeda, Simeon Woods Richardson and Louie Varland.

Dylan Bundy and Chris Archer are both free agents after the season.

Related: Twins boss Derek Falvey has no plans to fire Rocco Baldelli