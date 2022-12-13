Blake Brandel out for rest of regular season, Darrisaw set to return Saturday

Skip to main content

Blake Brandel out for rest of regular season, Christian Darrisaw set to return Saturday

Blake Brandel tore his MCL against Detroit, according to Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell

Vikings backup offensive lineman Blake Brandel is expected to miss "at the very minimum" four weeks after tearing his MCL in Sunday's loss to Detroit, according to Kevin O'Connell.

"We want to make sure we give Blake a chance to get back healthy," O'Connell said. "He's given us some real solid snaps in place of Christian Darrisaw over the last few weeks.

O'Connell is anticipating Christian Darrisaw should be back for Saturday's game against the Colts at US Bank Stadium.

The first round tackle has been out since Nov. 20, recovering from a pair of concussions he suffered in back-to-back games against the Bills and Cowboys.

