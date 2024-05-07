College Football National Title Odds Updated for 2024
As we move out of spring practice and head into the summer preseason, and especially after another round of notable transfer portal movement, there has been some change at the sports books with regard to what college football teams are in realistic contention for the national championship.
The road to the title game will be completely new in the game's history after a seismic wave of conference realignment that brings the SEC and Big Ten into focus as the nation's two super leagues, and an expanded College Football Playoff that moves from four to 12 teams this postseason.
Where do things stand in the latest national championship odds? Here are the updated numbers, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Georgia (+300). Two of the last three titles have gone to the Dawgs and this season finds the SEC powerhouse in pole position to make it three in four years, with another strong defensive rotation in addition to the return of quarterback Carson Beck and transfers like tailback Trevor Etienne and wide receiver Colbie Young. Can the offense withstand the loss of Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey?
Ohio State (+450). Ryan Day was aggressive in the portal, bringing on two-time SEC rushing champ Quinshon Judkins from Ole Miss, safety Caleb Downs from Alabama, and veteran quarterback Will Howard to bolster a team that includes several returning defensive stars as the Buckeyes look to avenge three losses to Michigan and re-assert their dominance in an expanded Big Ten.
Texas (+750). The Longhorns come into the SEC at a good time after winning a Big 12 title and making their first College Football Playoff appearance. Quinn Ewers returns at quarterback at the helm of a very promising group of skill players and a strong defensive front seven.
Oregon (+850). Dan Lanning made notable progress in his second year and narrowly missed the playoff, but responded this offseason by acquiring veteran quarterback Dillon Gabriel and another transfer signal caller in Dante Moore, a former-five star who is the favorite to start in 2025. Wide receiver Evan Stewart is another crucial piece who will make this offense go.
Alabama (+1300). The experts are staying cautious with regard to the Nick Saban-less Tide, now under Kalen DeBoer's leadership and after some notable transfer and personnel losses. DeBoer is a proven winner, but he's yet to face the gauntlet of the SEC. Bama plays a tough schedule, but retains quarterback Jalen Milroe and gets tackle Kadyn Proctor back into the fold.
LSU (+1500). A better showing for the Tigers at the books after a positive spring game that saw quarterback Garrett Nussmeier get prolonged work with some talented receivers. Blake Baker takes over what was a very bad defense, but so far the returns are broadly positive, especially in the secondary, where they are most needed.
Ole Miss (+1500). Somewhat surprising to see the Rebels behind their two principal SEC rivals after the offseason Lane Kiffin had, scoring major transfer acquisitions, particularly on the defensive side of the ball alongside the return of quarterback Jaxson Dart. And the addition of backs Henry Parrish and Logan Diggs could supplement the loss of Judkins in the backfield.
Penn State (+2000). A modest improvement for James Franklin's team despite an underwhelming spring game performance. But the expanded playoff, the return of the offense's two star backs, and the addition of transfer wide receiver Julian Fleming are important building blocks.
Michigan (+2200). New head coach Sherrone Moore has overseen major roster and personnel turnover this offseason, but he returns important pieces to build around as the Wolverines rebound from their national championship season looking ahead to one of the Big Ten's toughest schedules.
Notre Dame (+2200). Heading into Year 3, head coach Marcus Freeman loses veteran pieces, especially on the offensive line, and is overseeing a change at quarterback to Riley Leonard, a gifted dual threat coming off two injuries, while also boasting one of college football's best passing defenses and a winnable schedule.
(FanDuel)
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams