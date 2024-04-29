Deion Sanders opens up on Colorado future, NFL interest
Deion Sanders reaffirmed his commitment to the Colorado football program after his team's spring game over the weekend and says he has no plans to leave for the NFL.
Sanders' comments come as his two sons, quarterback Shedeur and defensive back Shilo, are set to play their final college football seasons and eventually enter the NFL Draft next spring.
"I tell them the truth," Sanders said. "I tell them I'm a father, not a baby daddy. I don't follow my kids. I pave roads for my kids. I build generational wealth for my kids. I lead my kids. I don't follow my kids. So I do not plan on following my kids to the NFL. I have work to do here."
Sanders added: "I absolutely love it here, and I would never think a young brother from the South would really love it in this part of the country, but I really do.
"The fan base that we have here, I just want to really bless you with a tremendously successful team. I really do. That's my heart."
Part of the reason Sanders says he wants to stay at Colorado is what he sees as the steady progress he and the program have made in acquiring top-flight talent.
"The progress that we've made is it's another caliber player that's playing, a player that try expects to go to the next level, meaning the NFL," Sanders said. "These young men want to practice. They want to have each other's back. They want the physicality. They want all the smoke, so to speak.
"I love what we're building in this locker room, and if you're not a part of that thought process or that desire, you don't fit. So now you see the gallop to the portal, you see that, but even with those guys, I wish them the best."
