Verne Lundquist thinks he knows why Nick Saban retired
Nick Saban's retirement forever changed the course of college football, and it was modern changes to the sport including NIL and the transfer portal that influenced his decision, according to long-time SEC announcer Verne Lundquist.
The former voice of SEC on CBS who recently called his final Masters speculated that the NCAA-record seven-time national champion coach just had enough of it all.
"The two biggest changes, both of which helped drive Nick Saban into retirement, are transfer portal and NIL," Lundquist said on Pardon My Take.
"These kids now [are asking], 'How much are you gonna pay me?' Or, 'If you don't pay me or if you don't guarantee I'm starting and pay me, I'm transferring. I'm going to Central Michigan.' And think Nick has now said, 'Yeah, that drove me nuts.'"
Saban has stated that he supports the existence of NIL, but he's also been critical of some of the policy's effects on the ability of programs to build and maintain rosters.
Plus, he denied that NIL was the specific reason that he retired, saying as much when speaking to reporters at a recent roundtable on the subject held by the U.S. Congress.
"I just never wanted the program to go down, and I felt whether it was recruiting or hiring coaches and people wanting to know how long you're going to be there," Saban said.
"When you get to be 72 years old, it gets harder and harder to promise people you're gonna be there for four or five years."
