College Football Teams With Biggest Questions This Preseason
College football has put a bow on spring practice after schools ran through their scrimmages and weathered two very active transfer portal windows.
Now, as we move into the summer preseason with position battles and roster questions still ongoing, teams look ahead to a historic season marked by conference realignment and an expanded playoff format.
With just 15 Saturdays to go until the 2024 college football season kicks off, let's take a look at what some of the more prominent teams still have to address heading into a crucial preseason.
1. Michigan
Quarterback and offensive line. Most of the Wolverines' superb protection unit is out of the picture, leaving Sherrone Moore with a massive rebuild. In addition to the position behind that line, with several contenders: Alex Orji, a skilled dual threat; Jack Tuttle, a veteran who backed up J.J. McCarthy last year; Jadyn Davis, the freshman recruit; and Davis Warren, who threw two touchdowns in the spring game.
2. Florida State
Skill players. After losing a ton of offensive talent to the NFL, the Seminoles looked to recover by adding quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, wideouts Jalen Brown and Malik Benson, and backs Roydell Williams and Jaylin Lucas. It's a promising group, but can they replace the production of last season's attack?
3. Clemson
Wide receiver. Much of Clemson's problem moving the ball has been the lack of a sure, No. 1 target the likes of which the team had during its playoff runs, and Garrett Riley's offense won't go until he has an answer there. Freshman Bryant Wesco is a promising option, while Tyler Brown scored four touchdowns a year ago, and tight end Jake Briningstool scored five. But where is that game-breaker who can go over the top of the defense? Until there is one, Cade Klubnik's development will be impeded, as will an otherwise decently-skilled offense.
4. Oklahoma
Offensive line. Five blockers are out the door, and with them go most of their starts and snaps, in addition to OU's play-caller and quarterback. OL coach Bill Bedenbaugh will pick up the pieces, but in the meantime he'll have a promising young quarterback in Jackson Arnold, a gifted group of receivers, and hopefully another improved defense to help give him time to find the answers among his returners and transfer portal pickups.
5. Oregon
Secondary. While the Ducks pride themselves on physical scrimmage play and some monster offensive transfer gains like Dillon Gabriel at quarterback and Evan Stewart at receiver, this team also struggled badly defending the pass a year ago, surrendering over 3,000 yards in the air.
6. Texas
Secondary. There's much to like about the Longhorns as they prepare for their SEC debut as defending Big 12 champions and College Football Playoff semifinalists, but the back seven finished as the 20th worst pass defense in the country. Texas' offense is great, but it'll be better if it doesn't have to keep re-taking leads its pass defense loses.
7. Penn State
Protecting the QB. Five-star quarterback Drew Allar didn't quite live up to his potential last season despite elite blocking up front, and now that unit just lost its two principal tackles, Caedan Wallace and Olu Fashanu. Wisconsin transfer Nolan Rucci is a 6-foot-8 behemoth, and Drew Shelton is a hopeful prospect.
8. LSU
Defense. Incoming defensive coordinator Blake Baker and secondary coach Corey Raymond are key hires to repair a unit that was 108th in total production and against the pass. The back seven struggled somewhat during the spring game, and the front seven is still in need of bodies after losing Mekhi Wingo and Maason Smith to the league.
9. Georgia
WR replacements. The loss of wideout Ladd McConkey and tight end Brock Bowers are notable. But so is the return of Rara Thomas and Dominic Lovett, who should emerge as Carson Beck's primary targets. Dillon Bell is a name to watch, as is Miami transfer Colbie Young. Tight ends Oscar Delp and Stanford transfer Benjamin Yurosek are key prospects, as well, to balance out an attack that also features transfer back Trevor Etienne.
10. Alabama
Front seven. Well, front six, actually, given the plan to play four linemen and two linebackers this fall. 45 percent of Alabama's sack production is out the door this season after losing key edge rushers Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell, leaving questions around replacements on and around the line. Quandarrius Robinson, a redshirt senior, brings the most experience, and freshman Keon Keeley has been getting looks at both linebacker and end.
