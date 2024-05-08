College Football Team Recruiting Rankings for 2025
Much like the competition for the national championship in the expanded playoff, in the NIL market, and in the transfer portal, the race for the No. 1 position in the college football recruiting rankings is largely that between the SEC and the Big Ten.
Eight of our 10 best schools in the updated SI College Football HQ team recruiting rankings hail from one or the other of those budding super-conferences, and eight of the 15 top-rated recruits have already made their commitments known, another category dominated by the SEC and the Big Ten.
Where do things stand in the updated 2025 college football recruiting rankings as we come out of spring practice?
College Football Recruiting Rankings 2025
1. Ohio State
Ryan Day is building off a strong transfer portal cycle with a promising recruiting effort that already includes three consensus five-star prospects. No. 5 overall recruit and No. 1 cornerback Devin Sanchez leads the way, with another strong corner in No. 7 player Na'eem Offord on board. No. 4 quarterback Tavien St. Clair is a key acquisition.
2. LSU
Three of Brian Kelly's dozen pledges are consensus five-star prospects: quarterback Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall prospect in the country out of Michigan; Dakorien Moore, the No. 1 ranked wide receiver and No. 3 player overall, and No. 1 ranked tailback Harlem Berry out of Metairie, the No. 16 overall recruit.
3. Notre Dame
Of the Fighting Irish's 20 recruits in the '25 cycle, none are five-stars, but the collection of four-star talent is highly promising, especially in the secondary with the addition of top-15 safeties: 12th ranked Dallas Golden and 6th ranked Ivan Taylor. Edge rusher Christopher Burgess is top-15 at his position and No. 7 ranked quarterback Deuce Knight, an elite dual-threat lefty out of Mississippi.
4. USC
Lincoln Riley's defense got a much-needed upgrade at all levels. On the line, No. 2 ranked edge rusher Isaiah Gibson and No. 2 defensive lineman Justus Terry. At linebacker, No. 9 prospect Matai Tagoa'i. At safety, No. 7 Hylton Stubbs. No. 2 ranked quarterback Julian Lewis is a crucial get at the position.
5. Clemson
Blue-chip edge rusher Ari Watford leads the way in Clemson's 2025 recruiting class. He's a consensus four-star prospect according to all four major recruiting services, and the Norfolk, Va., native is regarded as the No. 21 overall prospect in the country in addition to placing No. 1 nationally at his position and first in his state.
6. Alabama
No five-stars yet for Kalen DeBoer's debut recruiting effort, but two star athletes stick out: Darrell Johnson and Derick Smith, the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked players with that designation, respectively. Jaedon Harmon and Abduall Sanders rate as top-50 linebackers, and defensive lineman Antonio Coleman is top-15 at the position.
7. Oregon
Three new wide receivers highlight the Ducks' recruiting gains, including Cooper Perry and Isaiah Mozee, both top-40 nationally, but wideout Dallas Wilson is a key get, ranked No. 4 at the position and top-25 nationally coming in at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds and caught 9 TDs as a junior.
8. Georgia
Coming off the consensus No. 1 team ranking last cycle, Georgia holds just eight commitments this spring, but is in contention for key prospects going forward. In-state tight end Elyiss Williams is the unanimous No. 1 prospect at the position across the major services, standing at 6-foot-7 with ideal size and athleticism. Florida State is still in the mix for him, however.
9. Auburn
Hugh Freeze weathered some de-commitments, but Auburn still pulled in some strong defensive prospects, especially in the front seven. Edge rusher Jakaleb Faulk and top-15 linemen Jourdin Crawford and Malik Autry, all in-state players, are notable gains. As is Tyler Lockhart, the consensus No. 16 ranked linebacker who picked the Tigers in early May.
10. Texas
Half of the Longhorns' commits have come in this calendar year, highlighted by edge rusher Lance Jackson, the No. 4 recruit at the position. No. 10 ranked quarterback K.J. Lacey is still getting interest from Alabama, and No. 10 linebacker Elijah Barnes is a principle defensive acquisition.
