Miami's Cavinder Twins Add Sports Nutrition Brand to NIL Portfolio

GHOST signs Hurricanes' basketball duo as first NIL partners.

Michael Ehrlich

Cavinder Twins walks the carpet at the 59th ACM Awards at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, May 16, 2024.
Cavinder Twins walks the carpet at the 59th ACM Awards at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, May 16, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
The University of Miami basketball duo Cavinder twins - guards Haley and Hanna - continue to trailblaze within the NIL space. Tipping off their final collegiate season, the twins have landed yet another polarizing brand partnership, this time with lifestyle sports nutrition brand GHOST.

The Chicago-based brand featuring supplements, energy and hydration drinks - recently acquired by Keurig Dr Pepper - has made the Cavinder twins their first NIL collaboration. The Hurricanes join a diverse roster of GHOST-sponsored fitness influencers, YouTubers, gamers and professional athletes.

In addition to promoting the brand’s nutrition products, the twins will be central to a series of activations throughout the college basketball season, including interactive content, exclusive launches and immersive experiences on behalf of GHOST, leveraging their nearly 7 million combined social media followers across Instagram and TikTok.

“We’ve been obsessed with GHOST for years," the Cavinder twins shared. "Their products have been a staple in our routine, so being the first NIL athletes to partner with a brand we use daily is so surreal. When you truly love a product, it’s easy to share that excitement with others. It’s not just a partnership; it’s an authentic connection to a brand that aligns with who we are.”

Haley and Hanna Cavinder for GHOST
Haley and Hanna Cavinder for GHOST / GHOST

“We’re so pumped that we are at this new milestone for GHOST® and our first-ever NIL deal is with Haley and Hanna. They perfectly represent what it means to embody GHOST - they play hard on and off the court, stay authentic, and constantly elevate and level up those around them,” said Dan Lourenco, Founder and CEO of GHOST. “Their passion and impact in sports and beyond speaks for itself, and we’re eager to set a new standard for future brand-athlete collabs that leave a lasting mark.”

Represented by sports and talent agency ESM, the Cavinders twins count Under Armour, Slate Milk, Hustle Beauty, Boost Mobile, Champs Sports, Raising Cane’s, Intuit TurboTax, WWE, PSD Underwear, Six Star Pro Nutrition, Caktus AI, among their NIL brand collaborators.

In their last game - a 83-73 win over Florida - the twins combined for 43 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and 4 steals, leading the Hurricanes to a 3-0 record. Miami next hosts FIU on November 19.

Michael Ehrlich
MICHAEL EHRLICH

Michael Ehrlich is a seasoned sports marketing executive with experience across the global sports brand, athlete representation, media and education sides of the business. The Founder and CEO of Playbook Marketing, Ehrlich consults with brands on all things NIL and athlete partnerships, advises student-athletes on their personal brand building endeavors and is an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of Southern California where he teaches a course on athlete communications and marketing. As a writer, his previous bylines include Boardroom, Business of College Sports, DIME Magazine and UPROXX, among others. You can follow him across social media at @MichaelEhrlich and reach out via michael@playbook-marketing.com

