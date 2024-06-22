16-Year NBA Veteran Will Be A Free Agent
Nicolas Batum is coming off his first year playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.
He was traded (via the Los Angeles Clippers) at the beginning of the season.
The veteran forward finished the regular season with averages of 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 60 games.
This summer, Batum will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
Considering he is a productive role player with a lot of experience (and an above-average shooter) Batum will likely have a lot of interested teams.
In addition to the 76ers and Clippers, he has also spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornets over 16 seasons.
His career averages are 10.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 1,053 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 69 NBA playoff games (42 starts).
As for the 76ers, they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
Batum wrote on May 4: "Thank you Philly for this season. Thank you for your unbelievable passion and support, one of the best I’ve ever seen.
Unfortunately, this is not the way we’d like the season to end, but we tried to give everything we’ve got. Much love and respect to the City of Brotherly Love 🙏🏽
Now it’s family time, and I’m looking forward to the Olympics."