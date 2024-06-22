Fastbreak

16-Year NBA Veteran Will Be A Free Agent

Nicolas Batum (Philadelphia 76ers) will be a free agent this summer.

Ben Stinar

May 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; General view of center court with the Philadelphia 76ers logo before game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Nicolas Batum is coming off his first year playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.

He was traded (via the Los Angeles Clippers) at the beginning of the season.

The veteran forward finished the regular season with averages of 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 60 games.

This summer, Batum will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.

May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Nicolas Batum (40) shoots as musical artist Meek Mill (on left with sunglasses and neck jewelry) mimics his shooting action during the second half of game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA against the New York Knicks playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Considering he is a productive role player with a lot of experience (and an above-average shooter) Batum will likely have a lot of interested teams.

In addition to the 76ers and Clippers, he has also spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornets over 16 seasons.

Apr 8, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) shoots before the game against Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports / Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

His career averages are 10.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 1,053 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 69 NBA playoff games (42 starts).

Apr 17, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Fans react behind Philadelphia 76ers forward Nicolas Batum (40) after his three pointer against the Miami Heat during the third quarter of a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

As for the 76ers, they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.

They lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).

Batum wrote on May 4: "Thank you Philly for this season. Thank you for your unbelievable passion and support, one of the best I’ve ever seen.

Unfortunately, this is not the way we’d like the season to end, but we tried to give everything we’ve got. Much love and respect to the City of Brotherly Love 🙏🏽

Now it’s family time, and I’m looking forward to the Olympics."

