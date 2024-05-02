17-Year NBA Veteran Makes Shocking Statement About Anthony Edwards
Anthony Edwards has grabbed the attention of the entire NBA with how well he has played to begin the 2024 playoffs.
The former UGA star helped the Timberwolves sweep the Phoenix Suns in the first round.
He averaged 31.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.2% from the field and 43.8% from the three-point range in the four games.
Recently, Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley spoke to the NBA on TNT broadcast and made an intriguing comment about Edwards.
Shaq: "Who does Anthony Edwards remind you of?"
Conley: "I think you guys mention it a lot, a young Michael Jordan, bro. Honestly."
Edwards finished his fourth regular season in the NBA with averages of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference and had a 56-26 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the third straight season, but lost in the first round in each of the previous two years.
Conley was traded to the Timberwolves (via the Utah Jazz) during the middle of last season.
He finished the regular season with averages of 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 44.2% from the three-point range in 76 games.
The Timberwolves will play the Denver Nuggets in the second round with Game 1 on Saturday.