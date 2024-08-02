2x Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Reportedly Signs With Team In China
Damian Jones appeared in 29 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers this past season.
The former Vanderbilt star finished the year with averages of 2.7 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 59.7% from the field.
On Friday, Sportando reported that Jones will sign a deal with a team in China (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via Sportando: "Damian Jones signs in China with Zhejiang Chouzhou"
Jones was the 30th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and has played eight seasons for the Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns.
He spent the first three seasons of his career with Golden State.
During that span, Jones reached the NBA Finals three times and won two titles.
The 29-year-old was also teammates with NBA legends Draymond Green, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.
His career averages are 4.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 65.6% from the field in 279 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 14 NBA playoff games (one start) with the Warriors and Cavs.
Via Andrea Calzoni: "🚨💣UPDATE As I wrote yesterday, there is nothing between Fenerbahçe and Damian Jones. I also reported about an important offer from China and, in fact, the player signed a contract with Zhejiang Chouzhou @Carchia🤝."
Jones is still young enough that he could end up returning to the NBA before the end of his career.
Therefore, he will be a player to watch overseas next season.