2x Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Reportedly Signs With Team In China

As I wrote yesterday, there is nothing between Fenerbahçe and Damian Jones. I also reported about an important offer from China and, in fact, the player signed a contract with Zhejiang Chouzhou. @Carchia🤝#EuroLeague #China #Fenerbahçe #Eurolega #FenerbahçeBeko #CBA https://t.co/HvsofZaRkZ